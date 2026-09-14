LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

Indian football has made a massive breakthrough as 16-year-old goalkeeper Adhiesh Vinod has reportedly been signed up into the AVFC Foundation programme. As a result, there is a genuine chance or a direct pathway has been opened up for him to play for Aston Villa in the near or distant future.

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India's 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India's 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 22:43 IST

Indian football has made a massive breakthrough as 16-year-old goalkeeper Adhiesh Vinod has reportedly been signed up into the AVFC Foundation programme. As a result, there is a genuine chance or a direct pathway has been opened up for him to play for Aston Villa in the near or distant future.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Adhiesh Vinod?

A goalkeeper hailing from Chennai, there are no reported details over Vinod’s career or playing journey. While Indian players have been actively  seeking out European academies and development programmes to get access to advanced coaching methods and competitive standards that India usually lack, Vinod’s case is a rare one. The reason being that the teenage athlete is one the rare Indian footballers to secure an official youth training spot within the Premier League system.

What is Aston Villa’s FC Foundation Programme All About?

Aston Villa’s Foundation Programme is an integral component of the club’s comprehensive youth development pathway, positioned just below the Elite Academy. It serves as an initial stage rather than a direct entry into the Elite Academy. Participants in the Foundation Programme train under the club’s established coaching framework and undergo continuous assessment. Advancement to the Elite Academy is contingent upon demonstrated development and is not guaranteed.

For Vinod, this distinction is significant. Admission into the Foundation Programme represents a substantial opportunity rather than a conclusive academy placement. His subsequent development—how he acclimates to the coaching environment and the competitive landscape—will determine whether this experience serves as a stepping stone or a limitation.

While Vinod has been accepted into the foundation programme, it will be up to him to turn the opportunity into a sustain progress.

How has Aston Villa FC performed in Premier League 2026-27 so far?

As far as Aston Villa’s performance in the 2026-27 season of the Premier League go, they haven’t had the most promising of starts, drawing three out of four games.

Their best performance in the Premier League era came in the 1992-93 edition when they finished runners-up to Manchester United.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa
Tags: Aston Villa FCpremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

RELATED News

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out, Ravi Bishnoi to Replace Him? Vaibhav Sooryavanshi For Sanju Samson? India’s Predicted XI

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Final: Kranti Gaud Fined And Issued Demerit Point After Send-Off To Sri Lankan Opener

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Ruled Out With Injury In Massive Blow To Team India

Asaduddin Owaisi Questions India-Pakistan Cricket Ties After Mohsin Naqvi Trophy Row: ‘Why Are You Playing With Them?’

Who is Mohammed Kaif? Mohammed Shami’s Brother Booked in Rape Case in Lucknow | Career, Cricket And More

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Exit: ‘I Would Have Loved To Be In The Finals’

3 Italians Bypass Immigration At Delhi Airport, Fly To Munich; Aviation Ministry Questions Air India

From Royal Family To Bollywood: How MMS Controversy Changed This Actor’s Career Forever

From Monalisa To Akshara Singh: 5 Bhojpuri Actresses Setting Instagram On Fire With Their Latest Glam Looks

Headless Newborn Found By Roadside In Delhi’s Kanjhawala, Police Probe ‘Sacrifice’ Angle

Pakistan Lists Masood Azhar As Most-Wanted Terrorist, Hikes Bounty To PKR 70 Lakh; Here’s Why

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark, Takes Brutal Swipe: ‘Sit Down And Watch My Reels’

Arriving Whole: AICONSORTIUM’s Venutian and a Question India Has Waited to Ask

Who Was The Mystery Girl With Elvish Yadav At His Birthday Bash? Viral Videos Spark Curiosity

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa
Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa
Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa
Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa
Who Is Adhiesh Vinod? India’s 16-Year-Old Goalkeeper From Chennai Earns Pathway To Play For Premier League Giants Aston Villa

QUICK LINKS