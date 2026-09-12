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Home > Sports News > Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag

Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag

Ajith Kumar, the popular Kollywood actor and motorsport enthusiast, is set to race at Silverstone in the Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026. Representing Ajith RedAnt by Virage, he will compete alongside Romain Vozniak, with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay waving the green flag.

Ajith Kumar will be participating in the Le Mans Cup race in London, with CM Vijay waving the green flag. Image Credit: ANI
Ajith Kumar will be participating in the Le Mans Cup race in London, with CM Vijay waving the green flag. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 12:07 IST

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest stars in Tamil films, but outside the movie world, the actor has developed another role as a dedicated motorsport fan and racing professional. On Saturday, Ajith will take to the international racing circuit again at the legendary Silverstone Circuit in the UK on September 12, 2026. The actor will represent his motorsport team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage, as a professional driver alongside amateur driver Romain Vozniak of French racing driver. The two-hour race, which marks the fifth event of the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup season series to be run in the UK, is lined up with 44 cars participating.

Who Is Ajith Kumar?

Ajith Kumar is a veteran of the Tamil movie industry and has been in show business for more than 3 decades. His breakthrough came in the late 90s, and since then he’s been one of the top Kollywood stars.

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Motorsports have always been close to Ajith. He was only 13 years of age when it struck him that racing cars could be for fun in more than just dreams. In 2003, he represented his country at the Formula BMW Asia, and soon thereafter, in 2008, he made it to one of the most prestigious competitions in Europe – the Formula 2 Series. After a very long hiatus in the racing scene, Ajith’s comeback year was the 2025 racing season with the Formula 2 series in Europe and other international championships.

In the racing field, Ajith is not only an active participant, but he also founded his own racing team, “Ajith Kumar Racing”. The team has been competing in the 24H Series, which is one of the world’s most prestigious Endurance Racing series. Their first time entering at this event was in the 2025 Michelin 24H Dubai race. The outfit managed a podium finish in its category. 

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay To Wave Green Flag

The Silverstone race has received more attention because Tamil Nadu CM & actor Joseph Vijay will officially be the one to wave the green flag.

Ajith-Vijay meeting has been very much on the minds of Tamil movie lovers because of the deep rivalry supposed to exist between the two fan communities. Ajith, however, also appreciated Vijay’s initiatives in developing motorsports facilities in Tamil Nadu and conveyed his wishes that Chennai could eventually get racing facilities that measure up to the level of Silverstone.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Replaces Tilak Varma as Hyderabad Captain for Ranji Trophy 2026/27

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Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag
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Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag

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Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag
Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag
Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag
Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag
Who Is Ajith Kumar? Kollywood Superstar Set to Race at Silverstone in Michelin Le Mans Cup 2026 | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Set to Wave Green Flag

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