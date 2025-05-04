Who Is Akash Maharaj Singh? LSG Debutant Trained By Glenn McGrath, Mentored By MS Dhoni

Akash Maharaj Singh made a memorable debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 clash against Punjab Kings on Sunday. The young left-arm pacer made an immediate impact, dismissing PBKS opener Priyansh Arya and then removing Josh Inglis to cap off a promising start in the LSG jersey.

But who is Akash Maharaj Singh, and what’s the story behind this rising Indian pacer?

A Farmer’s Son with a Dream

Born on April 26, 2002, in Nagla Ram Ratan village, Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Akash comes from a humble background. His father is a farmer and his mother a homemaker. From modest beginnings, his cricket journey started at the Shardul Sports School in Bikaner, before he sharpened his skills at the renowned MRF Pace Foundation, where he trained under Australian legend Glenn McGrath.

Rising Through the Ranks

Akash Singh made his domestic T20 debut for Rajasthan in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up two wickets on debut. His performances earned him a place in India’s squad for both the 2019 U19 Asia Cup and the 2020 U19 World Cup, where he took 11 wickets in 6 matches and played a crucial role in India’s journey to the final.

To gain more exposure and playing time, Akash also represented Nagaland and Baroda in the domestic circuit, proving his adaptability across conditions and formats. He has also made a mark in the Ranji Trophy, picking up vital wickets including against giants like Mumbai.

IPL Journey and Special CSK Connection

Akash was first picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the 2020 IPL auction but saw limited opportunities. He made his IPL debut in 2021, but it was in 2023 that he caught more attention after being signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a replacement player.

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Akash featured in four matches, grabbing five wickets. The experience of playing under Dhoni left a lasting impression. His stint at CSK is often highlighted as a turning point offering him not just exposure, but invaluable guidance in temperament and match awareness.

In 2024, he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad, although he didn’t get a game that season. Now in 2025, his LSG debut has reignited interest in the pacer known for his sharp angle, ability to swing the ball early, and knack for breaking crucial partnerships.

Akash Singh IPL Stats (Before May 4, 2025)

Matches: 8

Wickets: 6

Best Bowling: 2/40

Economy Rate: 9.40

Average: 39.17

Akash’s journey across three domestic teams, international youth cricket, and now his presence in the IPL for a second franchise proves his resilience and potential. With age on his side and mentorship experiences from legends like MS Dhoni and Glenn McGrath, Akash Maharaj Singh is one name Indian cricket fans should keep an eye on.

