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Home > Sports News > Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption Charges

Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption Charges

Who is Akhilesh Reddy? Learn about the former Sunrisers Hyderabad net bowler and USA cricketer who was banned for eight years by the ICC over corruption breaches.

Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption. Photo X
Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 18:48 IST

Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy, a USA international cricketer with a connection to Indian domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League, has been handed an eight-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being found guilty of three breaches of the governing body’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The 26-year-old’s suspension relates to alleged corruption during the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 in the United Arab Emirates. The ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found Reddy guilty of attempting to improperly influence a match, encouraging another participant to become involved in a similar offence and obstructing an investigation by deleting potentially relevant data and messages from a mobile phone.

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Who Is Akhilesh Reddy?

Reddy was raised in Hyderabad, India, and developed as a cricketer before switching his allegiance to the United States in pursuit of international opportunities. He is a right-handed batter and off-spinner.

Before establishing himself in American cricket, Reddy was part of a Vijay Hazare Trophy squad and also worked as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL. His association with the franchise gave him exposure to a high-level professional environment, although he never played an IPL match.

Reddy eventually made his international debut for the USA and went on to represent the country in four internationals, claiming one wicket. His last T20I appearance came against Canada in 2025.

What Happened At Abu Dhabi T10?

The ICC tribunal heard evidence relating to an alleged approach made on the morning of November 19, 2025, at the team hotel, only hours before Aspin Stallions were scheduled to play their opening match of the Abu Dhabi T10.

According to the tribunal’s findings, an unnamed teammate, identified as Player A, testified that Reddy asked him to “give runs” while bowling. Reddy allegedly indicated that the request had come from another member of the team’s leadership.

Player A rejected the proposal and subsequently contacted his agent before reporting the matter to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit roughly 30 minutes later.

The tribunal accepted Player A’s testimony while finding Reddy guilty of three separate offences under the Anti-Corruption Code.

When Does Reddy’s Ban End?

Reddy was provisionally suspended on November 21, 2025, and the eight-year sanction has been backdated to that date. As a result, he is prohibited from participating in any cricket-related activity at any level until November 21, 2033.

The lengthy punishment effectively keeps Reddy away from competitive cricket for the majority of his prime playing years. By the time his ban expires, he will be more than 34 years old.

The case serves as another reminder of the ICC’s strict stance on attempts to manipulate matches and on actions that hinder anti-corruption investigations.

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Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption Charges
Tags: abu dhabi t10 2025akhilesh reddyakhilesh reddy 8 year banakhilesh reddy abu dhabi t10akhilesh reddy corruption caseakhilesh reddy icc banakhilesh reddy srhakhilesh reddy sunrisers hyderabadakhilesh reddy usa cricketericc anti-corruption codeicc corruption bansrh net bowlerusa cricketwho is akhilesh reddy

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Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption Charges
Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption Charges
Who Is Akhilesh Reddy? Former SRH Net Bowler And USA Cricketer Banned For 8 Years By ICC Over Corruption Charges
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