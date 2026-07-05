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Home > Sports News > Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More

Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More

Filipina sensation Alexandra Alex Eala scripted a monumental upset at Wimbledon 2026 by defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek 7-6, 6-2 on Centre Court. The historic third round victory propelled the elite left hander to a career high ranking, boosting her millions worth financial portfolio as she becomes the first player from the Philippines to reach a Grand Slam Round of 16.

Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 - Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More (Image Source: X)
Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 - Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 12:39 IST

Tennis phenom Alexandra Eala made waves and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in modern history as the defending champion and third-seed Iga Swiatek was ousted from the Wimbledon 2026 Championships following an epic third round showdown on the All England Club’s famed Centre Court last day. Playing fearlessly from the baseline and with impressive power for a lefty, the Philippine tennis hopeful eliminated the six-time major tournament titlist with a final tally of 706, 6-2. With this momentous upset, the native of Quezon City becomes the first Philippine tennis player in the Open Era to reach the Round of 16 in a major tournament.

Who is Alexandra Eala?

Born in Quezon City, Philippines on May 23, 2005, Alexandra “Alex” Eala the 21-year-old phenomenon, is considered the greatest singles tennis player ever from her home country. Raised in Mallorca, Spain, the Rafa Nadal Academy product has developed her game at an elite level from the age of thirteen under world-class direction. Unlike most European or American players of the game, Eala spent her childhood playing on cement surfaces in local public areas and repurposed basketball courts that had tennis lines drawn on top in the Philippines, and her elite skill on the swift green grass of Wimbledon further sets her apart.

How Did Alex Eala Script History At The Wimbledon 2026 Championships?

The encounter of July 4, 2026 saw the 29th seeded Filipina take the top seed and defending champion to the cleaner for the entire game on the backline of the tennis court. Eala persevered through a tiring one hour and twenty-four-minute set and saved a number of set points before emerging as a 7-6 victor by winning the grueling twenty point tiebreak nine- eleven. She was on the run right away in the second set to get off to four zero in terms of points before she managed to break the five- time Grand Slam titlist five times for a 7-6, 6-2 victory. Eala became the first Filipino player to reach the second round of any major event after this amazing achievement.

What is the Net Worth And Career Earnings Of Alex Eala?

According to official Women Tennis Association data and international sports financial trackers, the net worth of Alexandra Alex Eala is estimated at approximately 2.5 million dollars. A dominant portion of her financial portfolio comes directly from her official career prize money earnings, which have officially surged past 2.2 million dollars following her spectacular run through the European grass court swing this season.

Beyond direct tournament prize checks, the young icon commands a highly valuable endorsement portfolio across Southeast Asia and global sports networks, serving as the premier commercial face for multiple corporate partnerships and major athletic brands.

Also Read – IND vs ENG: Living a Dream! Teenage Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Overwhelmed by Support Following Historic India Debut

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Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More
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Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More
Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More
Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More
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