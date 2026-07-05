Who is Alexandra Eala? Philippines Tennis Star Who Stunned Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon 2026 – Age, Ranking, Net Worth, Coach And More

Tennis phenom Alexandra Eala made waves and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in modern history as the defending champion and third-seed Iga Swiatek was ousted from the Wimbledon 2026 Championships following an epic third round showdown on the All England Club’s famed Centre Court last day. Playing fearlessly from the baseline and with impressive power for a lefty, the Philippine tennis hopeful eliminated the six-time major tournament titlist with a final tally of 706, 6-2. With this momentous upset, the native of Quezon City becomes the first Philippine tennis player in the Open Era to reach the Round of 16 in a major tournament.

How Did Alex Eala Script History At The Wimbledon 2026 Championships?

The encounter of July 4, 2026 saw the 29th seeded Filipina take the top seed and defending champion to the cleaner for the entire game on the backline of the tennis court. Eala persevered through a tiring one hour and twenty-four-minute set and saved a number of set points before emerging as a 7-6 victor by winning the grueling twenty point tiebreak nine- eleven. She was on the run right away in the second set to get off to four zero in terms of points before she managed to break the five- time Grand Slam titlist five times for a 7-6, 6-2 victory. Eala became the first Filipino player to reach the second round of any major event after this amazing achievement.

What is the Net Worth And Career Earnings Of Alex Eala?

According to official Women Tennis Association data and international sports financial trackers, the net worth of Alexandra Alex Eala is estimated at approximately 2.5 million dollars. A dominant portion of her financial portfolio comes directly from her official career prize money earnings, which have officially surged past 2.2 million dollars following her spectacular run through the European grass court swing this season.

Beyond direct tournament prize checks, the young icon commands a highly valuable endorsement portfolio across Southeast Asia and global sports networks, serving as the premier commercial face for multiple corporate partnerships and major athletic brands.

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