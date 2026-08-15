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Home > Sports News > Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool

Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool

Indian-origin billionaire Amit Bhatia is set to become a key Liverpool figure after leading a consortium including Jeff Bezos to acquire a minority stake in the Premier League club.

Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool. Photo X
Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 15:58 IST

Indian-origin billionaire Amit Bhatia is poised to become an influential figure at Liverpool after leading an investment group that has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the Premier League giants from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

The consortium, known as 1892 Holdings, reportedly includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. The group is expected to purchase roughly one-third of Liverpool, with the deal valuing the 20-time English champions at between £5 billion and £6 billion.

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The investment will not change Liverpool’s ownership structure. FSG, which purchased the club for around £300 million in 2010, is set to remain the majority shareholder and retain control over the club’s operations.

Bhatia, who is the son-in-law of Indian business magnate Lakshmi Mittal, is no stranger to English football. He spent 18 years as a co-owner of Queens Park Rangers before leaving his position after his involvement in the Liverpool investment became public.

As part of the new arrangement, Bhatia is expected to join Liverpool’s expanded board as vice-chairman. Bezos, however, is reportedly unlikely to take a formal board position. Bryan Baum, founder of venture capital firm K5 Sports, which is facilitating Bezos’ investment, is expected to join the board, while Elaine Saverin, wife of Eduardo Saverin, is also reportedly set for a position.

Bhatia expressed his enthusiasm about becoming involved with one of English football’s most historic clubs, praising FSG’s stewardship and Liverpool’s leadership.

The businessman said the consortium was proud to invest alongside FSG and described joining the club as a “huge privilege”. He also stressed that the group’s investment was driven by its belief in Liverpool and its desire to support the club’s continued success.

FSG president Mike Gordon welcomed the investment, highlighting the shared long-term vision between the existing ownership group and the new consortium. According to Gordon, the investors demonstrated an appreciation for the qualities that make Liverpool unique.

The agreement also represents a significant milestone for Bezos, marking his first major investment in a professional sports franchise. The Amazon founder had previously been linked with potential investments in NFL teams.

Liverpool are entering the new Premier League season after finishing fifth last campaign. Arne Slot’s side are scheduled to begin their league campaign away against Newcastle United on August 23.

While the consortium will not assume control of the club, the substantial investment could strengthen Liverpool’s financial position and provide additional resources for squad development. With Bhatia set to assume a prominent role on the board, his arrival could also create an important new link between Liverpool and the rapidly expanding global football investment landscape.

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Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool
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Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool
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