Who is Anahat Singh: All About India’s First World Junior Squash Championship Winner’s Journey From Badminton to Squash

Anahat Singh created history as she became the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championship. The 18-year-old ended Egypt’s 15-year reign in the tournament. The teenager added an impressive World Junior title to her already impressive trophy cabinet. Having already won two bronze medals in the Asian Games in 2023, albeit in team events, Anahat has emerged as the finest player in the country despite still being a teenager.

Anahat Singh creates history after winning World Junior Squad Championship







The Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh has carved her name in the history books by becoming the first sportsperson from India to grab a World Junior Squash Championship title. The 18-year-old Delhi-born Anahat gave a brilliant demonstration in the final and defeated Egyptian second seed Ruqayya Salem without being pushed in Ontario. Her victory in the final came in straight games

Who is Anahat Singh?

Anahat Singh was born on March 13 2008, in Delhi. Her father, Gursharan Singh, is a lawyer and her mother, Tani Vadehra Singh, is an interior designer.

Both parents having dived into hockey in their youth years, the Singh family has been full of sportiness from an early time. Anahat’s eldest sister Amira is another very successful athlete in squash and used to be one of the very highly rated under-19 players in the country. After a while, she moved to Harvard for her bachelor’s degree.

Anahat wanted to play Badminton because of PV Sindhu

Squash was not Anahat’s first passion; rather, it was badminton. When Anahat was six years old, she became enthralled with badminton and began to pursue the sport after seeing PV Sindhu play at the India Open in Delhi. In Delhi, she even won a couple of young competitions.

In an interview to Olympics.com, Anahat said, “I was a badminton player and my elder sister used to play squash at the time. I went with her for a few tournaments and practice sessions. For a few years, I was playing badminton and squash together before I realised if I want to take it up professionally, I’d have to go with one sport. And just travelling a bit more for squash tournaments since it was easier for my parents to take us both for the same sport at the same time. So, that’s just how I got into the sport.”

Anahat Singh’s rise to fame

In 2019, following her gold medal feat at the highly reputable British Open squash tournament where she was declared the champion of the Under-11 girls’category, the Indian-born Anahat Singh became popular. Besides, this year saw her grabbing a bronze prize at the Asian junior championships.

It turned out that Anahat, who was studying at the English School of Chandni Chowk area of New Delhi, in 2020 won silver medals from the junior British and Malaysian Open squash events, before the pandemic stopped global life.

Coming out of an enforced break, Anahat made history by winning the US Junior Open (Under-15) squash championship that she contested in Philadelphia in 2021. This was a great landmark achievement since it made her the first Indian woman player to win a senior US Open title at any age group.

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