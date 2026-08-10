Who is Anjum Chopra? Former India Captain Honoured As First Recipient At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2026

With the ITV Network hosting We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 on August 10, Monday, former Indian women’s cricketer Anjum Chopra has become the first awardee of the day. Chopra, who was recently induced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in their Hall Of Fame, earned the NewsX Shakti Award during the awards ceremony at the Imperial Hotel in New Delhi.

Who is Anjum Chopra?

Chopra, an ex-Indian women’s cricketer, was born on May 20, 1977 in New Delhi. She made her international debut in 1995 and continued to play at the highest level until 2012, featuring in 12 Tests, 127 ODIs and 18 T20Is. At the international level, the elegant left-hander aggregated more than 3000 runs. In recent years, she has also worked as a commentator in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, IPL 2026 and the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Chopra is also a recipient of the BCCI Lifetime Achievement award.

Chopra also celebrated the Indian women’s team’s landmark ODI World Cup victory at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai last year along with the likes of Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and the winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Apart from Chopra, the other sportswomen present in the awards function are India’s first female F4 racer Shriya Lohia, Sneh Rana and Meghna Singh (Indian cricketers).

On receiving the award, Chopra opined that the Women in Blue winning the World Cup changed the perception of the sport among females throughout the country. With the retired cricketer copping some flak on social media for her commentary, she also spoke a few words about the same.

Anjum Chopra was recently spotted in the opening ceremony of the 3rd season of the Delhi Premier League

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old was recently spotted in the opening ceremony of the third season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

The event took place on July 31 as prominent figures like Virender Sehwag, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley also attended it.