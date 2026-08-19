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Home > Sports News > Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More

Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth more than £50 million to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, with the England international set to undergo a medical before completing his move to the Emirates Stadium. The 28-year-old has spent the past seven seasons at Aston Villa and has established himself as a versatile Premier League defender capable of playing at centre-back and right-back. So ahead of the proposed move to Arsenal, here are all details of Konsa, including age, net worth, clubs and more.

Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More
Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 23:03 IST

Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Arsenal have agreed a deal worth more than £50 million to sign Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, with the England international set to undergo a medical before completing his move to the Emirates Stadium. The 28-year-old has spent the past seven seasons at Aston Villa and has established himself as a versatile Premier League defender capable of playing at centre-back and right-back. So ahead of the proposed move to Arsenal, here are all details of Konsa, including age, net worth, clubs and more.

How Old Is Ezri Konsa?

Ezri Konsa was born on October 23, 1997, in Silvertown, London. The 28-year-old has been instrumental in Aston Villa’s rise in the recent seasons having helped them reach the Champions League twice and win the Europa League in 2025-26 season. He played a key role in Villa reaching the Champions League quarterfinal in 2024-25 season before they were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain.

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Ezri Konsa Profile

  • Full Name: Ezri Ngoyo Konsa
  • Date of Birth: October 23, 1997
  • Age: 28
  • Birthplace: Silvertown, London, England
  • Nationality: English
  • Position: Centre-back / Right-back
  • Current Club: Aston Villa
  • International Team: England

Ezri Konsa Transfer to Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth more than £50 million with Aston Villa for Konsa. The England defender is expected to complete a medical before formally becoming an Arsenal player. The Gunners had reopened negotiations after initially failing to reach an agreement and briefly appeared to shift their focus towards Bayer Leverkusen’s Jarell Quansah before returning to Konsa. 

Konsa was born in Silvertown, London, to a father from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and an Angolan mother. He attended Cumberland Sports College and grew up as a boyhood Tottenham Hotspur supporter before beginning his professional career elsewhere.

Ezri Konsa’s England Career

Konsa represented England at youth level before receiving his first senior call-up in November 2023. He made his England debut on March 23, 2024, coming on as a substitute against Brazil at Wembley in a friendly.

He was selected in England’s squad for Euro 2024 and made his competitive debut during the round-of-16 victory over Slovakia. Konsa also started the quarter-final against Switzerland after Marc Guehi was suspended and made a late appearance in the semi-final victory over the Netherlands.

Ezri Konsa’s Major Career Achievements

  • 2017: FIFA U-20 World Cup winner with England
  • 2018: Toulon Tournament winner with England Under-21s
  • 2017: Charlton Athletic Young Player of the Year
  • 2024: Part of England’s Euro 2024 squad
  • 2026: Established Premier League defender with Aston Villa and England international

Ezri Konsa Career Statistics

  • Charlton Athletic: 71 appearances, 0 goals
  • Brentford: 42 appearances, 1 goal
  • Aston Villa: 286 appearances, 8 goals
  • England U20: 5 appearances, 0 goals
  • England U21: 7 appearances, 1 goal
  • England: 28 appearances, 2 goals

What Is Ezri Konsa’s Net Worth?

There is no officially verified figure for Ezri Konsa’s net worth as of August 2026.

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Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More
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Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More
Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More
Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More
Who Is Arsenal Target Ezri Konsa? Check Age, Nationality, Transfer Fee, Career Achievements, Net Worth and More

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