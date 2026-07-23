Who Is Arun Kumar? Indian Judoka Withdrawn From Commonwealth Games 2026 Due To Doping Violation

Commonwealth Games 2026: With the Commonwealth Games 2026 getting underway in Scotland, Glasgow on July 23, Thursday, India have already been dealt a body blow. Judoka Arun Kumar has been withdrawn from the event after being subject to doping violation as he failed the test. Hence, Arun has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for an anabolic steroid, a supposedly prohibited substance.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Arun Kumar?

One of the brightest young judokas produced by the country, Arun was slated to compete in the 73 KG category in the Commonwealth Games and had established himself as one of the strongest prospects to get gold in the competition. He reportedly trains at the Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS), the youngster has benefitted from a competitive environment, shaping him into a strong competitor. The landmark moment of his career came during the 2023 Macau Junior Asian Cup as he clinched gold in the 73 KG Category, thereby suggesting that a meteoric rise is in order. Arun clinched gold at the 2025 Taipei Asian Open too, followed by a bronze later that year at the Hong Kong Asian Open.

In 2026, Arun clinched another notable recognition, earning seventh spot at the Tashkent Grand Slam – one of the highest-level events in the international Judo calendar. The consistency from him has earned a selection in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland. With Arun gearing up for his Commonwealth Games’ debut, a ban due to doping violation arguably comes as a massive blow.

According to PTI, a source in the federation told the publication the below:

“The notification for suspension has come. We have to withdraw him.”

Apart from Arun, weightlifter Dilbagh Singh has also been withdrawn since the Anti-Doping Rule Violations has reduced the country’s quota of Commonwealth Games contingent.

Commonwealth Games 2026: When will the Judo competition begin?

The judo team is scheduled to depart for Glasgow on July 27, as the sports competition commences on July 31. Initially, India sanctioned a 14-member judo team, comprising seven men and seven women. The total contingent size has been reduced to 124 from the original 126, following the exclusion of para-swimmer Tejas Nandakumar, who did not meet the classification criteria.

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