Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

India’s prolific fast-bowling production line has unveiled its newest tearaway pacer as 24-year-old Rajasthan speedster Ashok Sharma was handed his international debut in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on July 23. Captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field, naming the Gujarat Titans star in a pace-heavy attack alongside fellow fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

From a Farmer’s Son to an India Cap

Ashok’s journey to the national team is a story defined by grit and profound family sacrifice. Raised in Rampura, a small village near Jaipur, Ashok grew up in a humble household where his father worked as a farmer.

With limited financial resources to support two aspiring sports careers, his elder brother Akshay—himself a talented district-level cricketer—chose to step aside from the game so the family could channel their meager savings toward Ashok’s training.

Age: 24 (Hails from Rampura, near Jaipur, Rajasthan)

24 (Hails from Rampura, near Jaipur, Rajasthan) IPL Franchise: Gujarat Titans (Bought for ₹90 Lakh)

Gujarat Titans (Bought for ₹90 Lakh) IPL 2026 Highlight: Clocked 154.2 kmph against RR (Fastest ball of IPL 2026)

Clocked 154.2 kmph against RR (Fastest ball of IPL 2026) Domestic Breakthrough: Top wicket-taker in 2025-26 SMAT (22 wickets in 10 matches)

IPL 2026 Breakthrough & Ashish Nehra’s Mentorship

Ashok first commanded headline attention during the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ending the tournament as the top wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 10 outings. That domestic blitz earned him a ₹90 lakh contract with the Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2026 auction.

Working closely under head coach Ashish Nehra, the right-arm express bowler quickly transformed into a lethal weapon. His crowning moment arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium when he unleashed a 154.2 kmph delivery to Dhruv Jurel against the Rajasthan Royals—registering the single fastest ball of the IPL 2026 season. He eventually finished the season with 6 wickets in 6 matches as GT finished runners-up.

Having idolized South African legend Dale Steyn growing up, Ashok enters the international arena with an eye on seizing his white-ball chances before pushing for a spot in India’s red-ball squad.