LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

Who is Ashok Sharma? The 24-year-old Gujarat Titans fast bowler makes his India debut in the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe. Read his profile, pace stats, and journey.

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe. Photo X
Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 17:03 IST

India’s prolific fast-bowling production line has unveiled its newest tearaway pacer as 24-year-old Rajasthan speedster Ashok Sharma was handed his international debut in the opening T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on July 23. Captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to field, naming the Gujarat Titans star in a pace-heavy attack alongside fellow fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav.

From a Farmer’s Son to an India Cap

Ashok’s journey to the national team is a story defined by grit and profound family sacrifice. Raised in Rampura, a small village near Jaipur, Ashok grew up in a humble household where his father worked as a farmer.

You Might Be Interested In

With limited financial resources to support two aspiring sports careers, his elder brother Akshay—himself a talented district-level cricketer—chose to step aside from the game so the family could channel their meager savings toward Ashok’s training. 

  •     Age: 24 (Hails from Rampura, near Jaipur, Rajasthan)
  •     IPL Franchise: Gujarat Titans (Bought for ₹90 Lakh)
  •     IPL 2026 Highlight: Clocked 154.2 kmph against RR (Fastest ball of IPL 2026)
  •     Domestic Breakthrough: Top wicket-taker in 2025-26 SMAT (22 wickets in 10 matches)

IPL 2026 Breakthrough & Ashish Nehra’s Mentorship

Ashok first commanded headline attention during the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ending the tournament as the top wicket-taker with 22 scalps in 10 outings. That domestic blitz earned him a ₹90 lakh contract with the Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2026 auction.

Working closely under head coach Ashish Nehra, the right-arm express bowler quickly transformed into a lethal weapon. His crowning moment arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium when he unleashed a 154.2 kmph delivery to Dhruv Jurel against the Rajasthan Royals—registering the single fastest ball of the IPL 2026 season. He eventually finished the season with 6 wickets in 6 matches as GT finished runners-up.

Having idolized South African legend Dale Steyn growing up, Ashok enters the international arena with an eye on seizing his white-ball chances before pushing for a spot in India’s red-ball squad. 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe
Tags: Ashok Sharma bowling speedAshok Sharma cricket statsAshok Sharma fastest ball IPLAshok Sharma Gujarat Titans bowlerAshok Sharma India debutGujarat Titans fast bowler debutIND vs ZIMIndia vs Zimbabwe 1st T20IWho is Ashok Sharma

RELATED News

Will Lord’s Host The 2025-27 Cycle’s World Test Championship Final? ICC Issues Massive Update

Who Is Arun Kumar? Indian Judoka Withdrawn From Commonwealth Games 2026 Due To Doping Violation

Who Are Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh? Meet India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Lawn Bowls Stars

WATCH: Mayank Yadav Strikes First Ball On His India Return After Nearly 2 Years In IND vs ZIM 1st T20I

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today’s IND vs ZIM 1st T20I? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Opener In Harare

LATEST NEWS

Who Can Become Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha? How Rahul Gandhi Qualified; Eligibility Rules, Salary, Perks And Key Powers Explained

Rajkummar Rao’s Prahaar Postponed? Report Claims Makers Delay Release To Avoid Box Office Clash

Do You Think Gold Is Only Yellow? Here’s Every Colour It Comes In and What Makes Them Different

Why IIT Madras Asked Students To Remove Jantar Mantar Protest Videos?

Twinkle Khanna, Varun Dhawan Join Celebrities Backing NEET Protesters, Call for Accountability And Peaceful Dialogue

Who is Rhiya Ahir? 27-Year-Old Woman Who Stopped Mumbai Police Van To Free Detained Protesters

Is The 7.5% Interest From Kisan Vikas Patra Taxable? Here’s How To Report It In Your ITR

Worst Food Combos: Why Ayurveda Warns Against Consuming Meat And Dairy Together?

Why Did IndiGo Report A Rs 238 Crore Q1 Loss Despite 20% Revenue Growth? Key Numbers Explained

Ramayana Cast Fees Revealed: Who Is the Highest-Paid Star? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol Salaries Out

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe
Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe
Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe
Who Is Ashok Sharma? 24-Year-Old Gujarat Titans Pacer Making His Debut For India In 1st T20I Against Zimbabwe

QUICK LINKS