LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero until June 2031 after five seasons in north London, the Spanish club said on Saturday (Aug 15). Financial details were not disclosed. British media reported Atletico paid around £34.2 million ($46.27 million) for the 28-year-old. Here is everything you need to know about Cristian Romero, including his age, career highlights, transfer record, net worth and more.

Who is Atletico Madrid's new boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More
Who is Atletico Madrid's new boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 16:33 IST

Who is Atletico Madrid New Boy Cristian Romero? Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero until June 2031 after five seasons in north London, the Spanish club said on Saturday (Aug 15). Financial details were not disclosed. British media reported Atletico paid around £34.2 million ($46.27 million) for the 28-year-old. Romero bid farewell to Spurs on Friday, saying he was leaving “with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together”.

Who is Cristian Romero?

Cristian Gabriel “Cuti” Romero is an Argentine centre-back who completed his move Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur. The 28-year-old defender signed a contract with the Spanish club until June 2031 after five seasons in North London. Romero arrives at Atletico with major honours on his CV, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles and the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. Here is everything you need to know about Cristian Romero, including his age, career highlights, transfer record, net worth and more.

You Might Be Interested In

Cristian Romero Age, Nationality and Position

  • Full Name: Cristian Gabriel Romero
  • Nickname: Cuti
  • Date of Birth: April 27, 1998
  • Age: 28 years
  • Birthplace: Córdoba, Argentina
  • Nationality: Argentine
  • Position: Centre-back
  • Height: 1.85m
  • Current Club: Atletico Madrid

Cristian Romero Career Highlights

Romero came through Belgrano’s youth system before making his senior debut for the Argentine club in 2016. He moved to Italy in 2018 with Genoa and was subsequently signed by Juventus for €26 million in 2019, although he remained at Genoa on loan for the season.

Romero then joined Atalanta on loan in 2020 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, being named Serie A’s Best Defender for the 2020-21 season. Atalanta exercised their option to sign him for €16 million before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur on loan in 2021. Tottenham later made the move permanent in 2022.

During his time at Tottenham, Romero became a key member of the defence and was eventually named club captain. His biggest club achievement came in the 2024-25 season when Tottenham won the UEFA Europa League, with Romero playing the entire final against Manchester United and being named Player of the Match. He left Tottenham after making 156 appearances and scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

Cristian Romero International Career

Romero represented Argentina at Under-20 level before making his senior debut in June 2021 against Chile in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. He scored his first international goal against Colombia just five days later.

Romero was part of Argentina’s Copa América-winning squad in 2021 and played a key role in the team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. He also helped Argentina win the 2024 Copa América. Romero was subsequently selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and scored his first World Cup goal against Egypt in the round of 16.

Cristian Romero Transfer Record

Romero’s career has included several major transfers. Juventus signed him from Genoa for €26 million in 2019, while Atalanta later activated a €16 million purchase option in 2021. Tottenham initially signed him on loan from Atalanta before completing his permanent transfer in 2022.

On August 15, Atletico Madrid officially announced the signing of Romero from Tottenham on a contract running until June 2031. The transfer fee was not officially disclosed by Atletico, although reports put the package at around €40 million, including add-ons. Tottenham are also reported to have retained a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Cristian Romero Net Worth

Cristian Romero’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed by Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur. His earnings have increased significantly during his career after moving from Argentina to Serie A and subsequently to the Premier League. However, any specific net-worth figure should be treated as an estimate rather than an officially confirmed amount.

Cristian Romero Major Honours

Argentina: FIFA World Cup 2022, Copa América 2021, Copa América 2024 and CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur: UEFA Europa League 2024-25.

Individual: Serie A Best Defender 2020-21 and UEFA Europa League Player of the Season 2024-25. Romero was also named in the Copa América Team of the Tournament in 2021 and 2024.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More
Tags: Cristian Romero

RELATED News

Ferran Torres Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain Confirm Spanish Forward’s Signing From FC Barcelona | Details Inside

UFC 330 Mackenzie Dern vs Gillian Robertson Prediction: Fight Preview, Record, Head-to-Head & Strawweight Title Clash

Who Is Amit Bhatia? Indian-Origin Billionaire Leads Consortium To Buy Stake In Premier League Club Liverpool

MLS: Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s Next Game Against Nashville? Coach Guillermo Hoyos Breaks Silence

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

LATEST NEWS

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Pause Cricket Match To Mark Independence Day; Actor Removes Shoes Before Holding Tricolour – WATCH

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Phone Snatched, Slapped and Kicked: What Happened to Meerut Delivery Boy Over 5-Minute Delay?

Zaheer Khan In Line To Replace Ajit Agarkar As BCCI Chief Selector: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls 2,000 Italians Watching Sholay Till 3 AM: ‘They Watched The Film From…’

WTC Standings: What Happens If Bangladesh Beat Australia in AUS vs BAN 1st Test? Check Here

Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Fit For India’s Asian Games 2026 Campaign? Latest Update On Ace Pacer’s Injury

UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs Machado Garry Preview, Prediction, Head-to-Head, Record And All You Need to Know

Vande Mataram Row: BJP Targets Sonia, Rahul Over Congress Event; Jairam Ramesh Issues Clarification

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Officially Acquires Minority Stake In Liverpool FC

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More
Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More
Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More
Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

QUICK LINKS