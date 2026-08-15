Who is Atletico Madrid’s New Boy Cristian Romero? Check Age, Career Highlights, Net Worth, Transfer Record and More

Who is Atletico Madrid New Boy Cristian Romero? Atletico Madrid completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero until June 2031 after five seasons in north London, the Spanish club said on Saturday (Aug 15). Financial details were not disclosed. British media reported Atletico paid around £34.2 million ($46.27 million) for the 28-year-old. Romero bid farewell to Spurs on Friday, saying he was leaving “with a heart full of memories and enormous pride for everything we lived and achieved together”.

Who is Cristian Romero?

Cristian Gabriel “Cuti” Romero is an Argentine centre-back who completed his move Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur. The 28-year-old defender signed a contract with the Spanish club until June 2031 after five seasons in North London. Romero arrives at Atletico with major honours on his CV, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa América titles and the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. Here is everything you need to know about Cristian Romero, including his age, career highlights, transfer record, net worth and more.

Cristian Romero Age, Nationality and Position

Full Name: Cristian Gabriel Romero

Cristian Gabriel Romero Nickname: Cuti

Cuti Date of Birth: April 27, 1998

April 27, 1998 Age: 28 years

28 years Birthplace: Córdoba, Argentina

Córdoba, Argentina Nationality: Argentine

Argentine Position: Centre-back

Centre-back Height: 1.85m

1.85m Current Club: Atletico Madrid

Cristian Romero Career Highlights

Romero came through Belgrano’s youth system before making his senior debut for the Argentine club in 2016. He moved to Italy in 2018 with Genoa and was subsequently signed by Juventus for €26 million in 2019, although he remained at Genoa on loan for the season.

Romero then joined Atalanta on loan in 2020 and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, being named Serie A’s Best Defender for the 2020-21 season. Atalanta exercised their option to sign him for €16 million before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur on loan in 2021. Tottenham later made the move permanent in 2022.

During his time at Tottenham, Romero became a key member of the defence and was eventually named club captain. His biggest club achievement came in the 2024-25 season when Tottenham won the UEFA Europa League, with Romero playing the entire final against Manchester United and being named Player of the Match. He left Tottenham after making 156 appearances and scoring 13 goals in all competitions.

Cristian Romero International Career

Romero represented Argentina at Under-20 level before making his senior debut in June 2021 against Chile in a FIFA World Cup qualifier. He scored his first international goal against Colombia just five days later.

Romero was part of Argentina’s Copa América-winning squad in 2021 and played a key role in the team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. He also helped Argentina win the 2024 Copa América. Romero was subsequently selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and scored his first World Cup goal against Egypt in the round of 16.

Cristian Romero Transfer Record

Romero’s career has included several major transfers. Juventus signed him from Genoa for €26 million in 2019, while Atalanta later activated a €16 million purchase option in 2021. Tottenham initially signed him on loan from Atalanta before completing his permanent transfer in 2022.

On August 15, Atletico Madrid officially announced the signing of Romero from Tottenham on a contract running until June 2031. The transfer fee was not officially disclosed by Atletico, although reports put the package at around €40 million, including add-ons. Tottenham are also reported to have retained a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

Cristian Romero Net Worth

Cristian Romero’s exact net worth is not publicly disclosed by Atletico Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur. His earnings have increased significantly during his career after moving from Argentina to Serie A and subsequently to the Premier League. However, any specific net-worth figure should be treated as an estimate rather than an officially confirmed amount.

Cristian Romero Major Honours

Argentina: FIFA World Cup 2022, Copa América 2021, Copa América 2024 and CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur: UEFA Europa League 2024-25.

Individual: Serie A Best Defender 2020-21 and UEFA Europa League Player of the Season 2024-25. Romero was also named in the Copa América Team of the Tournament in 2021 and 2024.