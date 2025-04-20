Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK

Chennai Super Kings fans were in for a surprise on Sunday, April 20, as 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made his debut for the yellow brigade against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK


Chennai Super Kings fans were in for a surprise on Sunday, April 20, as 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre made his debut for the yellow brigade against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai-born batter, who has shown promise in domestic cricket, was roped in as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad earlier this week.

From Irani Cup Debut to IPL Debut

Mhatre has already built a solid reputation in India’s domestic circuit, having featured in nine First Class and seven List A matches.

His debut came during the Irani Cup clash between Mumbai and the Rest of India in Lucknow.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A right-hander with an aggressive style, Mhatre has been handed the crucial No. 3 spot in CSK’s batting lineup for the high-stakes match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

He comes into the XI in place of Rahul Tripathi, as CSK look to bat first after losing the toss to MI captain Hardik Pandya.

Injury Forces MI to Make a Change

Mumbai Indians, playing at their iconic home ground, have made a single tweak to their starting lineup.

Spinner Karn Sharma, who picked up an injury while fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17, has been replaced by fast bowler Ashwani Kumar.

Ashwani isn’t new to Wankhede. The 24-year-old speedster from Punjab made his IPL debut here on March 31, 2025, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

He impressed right away, grabbing 4 wickets for 24 runs in four overs and bagging the Player of the Match award.

Big Names Lined Up as Impact Subs

Adding another layer of excitement to the clash, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is slated to come in as an impact substitute for Mumbai Indians in the second half of the game.

Chennai has its own big move lined up, with former MI fast bowler Anshul Kamboj expected to make his entry as their impact sub.

Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (WK), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not Good for Team India’

 

Filed under

Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings ipl

The Israeli military has

Israeli Military Probe Into Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers Finds ‘Professional Failures’
newsx

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? 17-Year-Old Mumbai Batter Makes IPL Debut For CSK
newsx

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not...
Trump's easter message

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’
The U.S. Supreme Court ha

Explained: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?
newsx

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli Military Probe Into Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers Finds ‘Professional Failures’

Israeli Military Probe Into Killing Of Gaza Aid Workers Finds ‘Professional Failures’

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not Good for Team India’

Watch: Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Behaviour With Shreyas Iyer After RCB Defeated PBKS; Fans Say ‘Not...

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’

Trump Sends Easter Wishes To ‘All Of The People Who Cheated In 2020 Presidential Election’

Explained: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?

Explained: US Supreme Court Halts Deportations Under Alien Enemies Act — What Happens Next?

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?

IPL 2025 Playoff Scenario: Can Mumbai Indians Qualify With Latest Comeback?

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave