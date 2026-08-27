Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Liverpool are closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, with the transfer expected to be worth more than £100 million. Talks have progressed significantly over the last 48 hours and a full agreement is now close, although some final details still need to be completed. The 23-year-old France international has emerged as Liverpool’s main attacking target as the Premier League champions look to add further firepower to their squad.

Who Is Bradley Barcola?

Bradley Barcola is a 23-year-old French forward who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Villeurbanne, France, Barcola is a right-footed attacker who primarily operates from the left wing but is also capable of playing on the right or through the centre. His pace, dribbling ability and versatility have made him one of the most highly rated young forwards in European football.

Bradley Barcola Liverpool Transfer Details

Liverpool are understood to be nearing an agreement with PSG for Barcola in a deal that will be worth at least £100 million. PSG had initially valued the France forward at around £140 million, but the final package is expected to come below that figure, with add-ons potentially increasing the overall value beyond the £100 million mark.

The final details of the transfer remain to be completed, but Liverpool have made significant progress in negotiations and are closing in on one of the biggest signings in the club’s history.

Bradley Barcola Profile

Date of Birth: September 2, 2002

September 2, 2002 Age: 23

23 Place of Birth: Villeurbanne, France

Villeurbanne, France Height: 1.82m (6ft)

1.82m (6ft) Position: Forward

Forward Preferred Position: Left Wing

Left Wing Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain Squad Number: 29

29 Nationality: French

Bradley Barcola’s Early Career

Barcola began his football journey with AS Buers Villeurbanne before joining the Lyon academy in 2010. He progressed through the club’s youth system and eventually made his senior breakthrough with Lyon II and the first team.

Between 2020 and 2023, Barcola made 22 appearances for Lyon II, scoring five goals. He then established himself in Lyon’s senior team, making 40 appearances and scoring five goals before securing a major move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bradley Barcola Transfer History

2020-2023: Lyon II – 22 appearances, 5 goals

Lyon II – 22 appearances, 5 goals 2021-2023: Lyon – 40 appearances, 5 goals

Lyon – 40 appearances, 5 goals 2023-: Paris Saint-Germain – 88 appearances, 29 goals

Paris Saint-Germain – 88 appearances, 29 goals 2026: Liverpool – transfer agreement close, fee expected to exceed £100 million

Bradley Barcola’s France Career

Barcola represented France at Under-20 and Under-21 levels before progressing to the senior team. He made his France debut in 2024 and has since earned 28 senior international appearances and scored six goals.

He was also part of France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further increasing his profile on the international stage ahead of a potential move to Liverpool.