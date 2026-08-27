LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Liverpool are closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, with the transfer expected to be worth more than £100 million. Talks have progressed significantly over the last 48 hours and a full agreement is now close, although some final details still need to be completed. The 23-year-old France international has emerged as Liverpool's main attacking target as the Premier League champions look to add further firepower to their squad.

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn French Signing — Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record, Salary Details
Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn French Signing — Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record, Salary Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 15:17 IST

Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Liverpool are closing in on a blockbuster deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola, with the transfer expected to be worth more than £100 million. Talks have progressed significantly over the last 48 hours and a full agreement is now close, although some final details still need to be completed. The 23-year-old France international has emerged as Liverpool’s main attacking target as the Premier League champions look to add further firepower to their squad.

Who Is Bradley Barcola?

Bradley Barcola is a 23-year-old French forward who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Villeurbanne, France, Barcola is a right-footed attacker who primarily operates from the left wing but is also capable of playing on the right or through the centre. His pace, dribbling ability and versatility have made him one of the most highly rated young forwards in European football.

You Might Be Interested In

Bradley Barcola Liverpool Transfer Details

Liverpool are understood to be nearing an agreement with PSG for Barcola in a deal that will be worth at least £100 million. PSG had initially valued the France forward at around £140 million, but the final package is expected to come below that figure, with add-ons potentially increasing the overall value beyond the £100 million mark.

The final details of the transfer remain to be completed, but Liverpool have made significant progress in negotiations and are closing in on one of the biggest signings in the club’s history.

Bradley Barcola Profile

  • Date of Birth: September 2, 2002
  • Age: 23
  • Place of Birth: Villeurbanne, France
  • Height: 1.82m (6ft)
  • Position: Forward
  • Preferred Position: Left Wing
  • Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain
  • Squad Number: 29
  • Nationality: French

Bradley Barcola’s Early Career

Barcola began his football journey with AS Buers Villeurbanne before joining the Lyon academy in 2010. He progressed through the club’s youth system and eventually made his senior breakthrough with Lyon II and the first team.

Between 2020 and 2023, Barcola made 22 appearances for Lyon II, scoring five goals. He then established himself in Lyon’s senior team, making 40 appearances and scoring five goals before securing a major move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Bradley Barcola Transfer History

  • 2020-2023: Lyon II – 22 appearances, 5 goals
  • 2021-2023: Lyon – 40 appearances, 5 goals
  • 2023-: Paris Saint-Germain – 88 appearances, 29 goals
  • 2026: Liverpool – transfer agreement close, fee expected to exceed £100 million

Bradley Barcola’s France Career

Barcola represented France at Under-20 and Under-21 levels before progressing to the senior team. He made his France debut in 2024 and has since earned 28 senior international appearances and scored six goals.

He was also part of France’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, further increasing his profile on the international stage ahead of a potential move to Liverpool.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record
Tags: Liverpool

RELATED News

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Have India Ever Lost After Taking 200+ Run Lead? Check Test Cricket Statistics as Sri Lanka Fight Back in Colombo

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Can Babar Azam Help Pakistan Level Series Against England At Lord’s? Check Start Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win at Lord’s? Babar Azam Set to Return, Check Predicted Playing XI And More

IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Yells ‘Shoulder Bahut Drop Ho Gayi Hai’, Comment Goes Viral | WATCH VIDEO

Explained: Why Liverpool vs Real Madrid Cannot Be Played at Anfield in Champions League League 2026-27 Phase

LATEST NEWS

Sumalatha Ambareesh Birthday Special: From South Indian Cinema Star To Mandya MP, The Remarkable Journey Of An Actress Who Reinvented Herself

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

India is producing more health research. The bigger question is: how much of it is reaching patients?

TradeFlock Recognises Women Leaders in India 2026 – List of Honourees

Kanpur Plane Crash: Training Aircraft Crashes 20 Minutes After Takeoff, 2 Pilots Killed

Pavan Sadineni Arrested: Woman Accuses Tollywood Director Of Abuse, Assault And False Marriage Promise

PuREPower Launches India’s 1st All-In-One C&I BESS Product

Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar

Awsum launches Rakhi Special DO or DIY Cake: Which you decorate, write on—and roast your sibling with

From Ayodhya to Ujjain and Tirupati, Shreelok Offers 3D Temple Darshan From Home

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record
Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record
Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record
Who is Bradley Barcola? Meet Liverpool’s New £100mn Signing From PSG — Check Age, Career, Clubs, Transfer Record

QUICK LINKS