Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? French Open Champion Calls Out His Own Rule Violation at French Open, Hands Point to Opponent

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion, showed a rare act of honesty and sportsmanship during his fourth-round match against American player Ben Shelton on Sunday. In a moment that could’ve easily gone unnoticed, Alcaraz corrected the umpire’s call and gave up a point after realizing he had broken a rule.

The incident happened early in the second set. Shelton, who came into the match as the 13th seed, fired a powerful passing shot that Alcaraz had no chance of reaching. In a last-ditch effort, Alcaraz threw his racket through the air — and surprisingly, the racket made contact with the ball mid-flight and sent it back over the net.

Umpire Gives Point — But Alcaraz Sets It Straight

At first, the umpire awarded the point to Alcaraz, not realizing what had happened. But instead of quietly accepting it, the 21-year-old Spaniard immediately walked up to the chair umpire and admitted that he hadn’t been holding the racket when it touched the ball — something that isn’t allowed under the rules.

Because of that admission, the point was rightfully given to Shelton.

“When the official informed the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd what had happened, Alcaraz was given a round of applause.”

It was a small moment, but it earned Alcaraz huge respect from fans both in the stadium and around the world watching the match. Honesty like that, especially in the middle of a tense Grand Slam battle, isn’t something you see every day.

A Risky Moment in the Match

The point Alcaraz gave up wasn’t just any ordinary one — it came at a crucial time. Before the incident, Alcaraz was leading 40-30 on his serve. After the point was reversed, he was down 30-40, giving Shelton his first break point of the match.

Still, the second-seeded Alcaraz kept his cool. He managed to save that break point — and five more in the same game — before finally closing it out and eventually taking a two-set lead in the best-of-five match.