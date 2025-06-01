Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? French Open Champion Calls Out His Own Rule Violation at French Open, Hands Point to Opponent

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion, showed a rare act of honesty and sportsmanship during his fourth-round match against American player Ben Shelton on Sunday.

Who Is Carlos Alcaraz? French Open Champion Calls Out His Own Rule Violation at French Open, Hands Point to Opponent

Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion, showed a rare act of honesty and sportsmanship during his fourth-round match.


Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning French Open champion, showed a rare act of honesty and sportsmanship during his fourth-round match against American player Ben Shelton on Sunday. In a moment that could’ve easily gone unnoticed, Alcaraz corrected the umpire’s call and gave up a point after realizing he had broken a rule.

The incident happened early in the second set. Shelton, who came into the match as the 13th seed, fired a powerful passing shot that Alcaraz had no chance of reaching. In a last-ditch effort, Alcaraz threw his racket through the air — and surprisingly, the racket made contact with the ball mid-flight and sent it back over the net.

Umpire Gives Point — But Alcaraz Sets It Straight

At first, the umpire awarded the point to Alcaraz, not realizing what had happened. But instead of quietly accepting it, the 21-year-old Spaniard immediately walked up to the chair umpire and admitted that he hadn’t been holding the racket when it touched the ball — something that isn’t allowed under the rules.

Because of that admission, the point was rightfully given to Shelton.

“When the official informed the Court Philippe-Chatrier crowd what had happened, Alcaraz was given a round of applause.”

It was a small moment, but it earned Alcaraz huge respect from fans both in the stadium and around the world watching the match. Honesty like that, especially in the middle of a tense Grand Slam battle, isn’t something you see every day.

A Risky Moment in the Match

The point Alcaraz gave up wasn’t just any ordinary one — it came at a crucial time. Before the incident, Alcaraz was leading 40-30 on his serve. After the point was reversed, he was down 30-40, giving Shelton his first break point of the match.

Still, the second-seeded Alcaraz kept his cool. He managed to save that break point — and five more in the same game — before finally closing it out and eventually taking a two-set lead in the best-of-five match.

