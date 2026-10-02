Spain Squad Nations League 2026: Luis de la Fuente, the manager of Spain, has called up a new face to the senior national side, Carlos Espi, as a replacement for Ferran Torres, who had to back out due to an ankle injury. Spain will face the Czech Republic and Croatia in their UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Spanish Football Federation stated that Ferran Torres, playing for Paris Saint-Germain, was having discomfort in his left ankle. It was decided to remove him from the national team camp and focus on his recovery after discussions with the physios.

Who is Carlos Espi?

Carlos Espi is regarded as one of the most promising young forward talents in Spanish football. The Spanish attacker switched to Real Madrid in the 2026 summer by transfer of 2026 after impressing at Levante, where he was one of the brightest emerging talents from the team’s academy. Reports from Spain appeared to show that Madrid moved swiftly to acquire the prodigious talent following his impressive displays at youth level.

Even in the fledgling stages of his career, Espi has demonstrated that he can be counted upon when the spotlight is at its brightest. Since joining Madrid, he has been used as an impact sub,b usually by Jose Mourinho. But even with the amount of playing time he has received, he has scored match-winning goals.

Carlos Espi Stars Against San Marino

Espi has been promoted to the senior squad just a day after a sensational night for Spain Under-21s. The young Portuguese-born midfielder managed to get five goals and two assists in Spain’s 13-0 destruction of San Marino in a UEFA Under-21 European Championship qualifier.

The extraordinary result made headlines all over Spain, with Espi becoming the first Spain U21 player to net five goals in a single game. His instant becoming part of a senior team argument was recently organized by Luis de la Fuente.

Nations League 2026: Spain Updated Squad

Spain Updated Squad For Nations League 2026: Unai Simón, David Raya, Josep Martínez; Pedro Porro, Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Laporte, Vivian, Dean Huijsen, Cucurella, Grimaldo; Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Baena, Fermín López; Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Roberto Fernández, Lamine Yamal, Víctor Muñoz

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