Who is Charlie Chauhan? KKR Star Ramandeep Singh Marries Popular TV Actress; Arshdeep Singh Attends | WATCH VIDEO

With promising Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Ramandeep Singh marrying TV actress Charlie Chauhan, the celebrity has caught several fans’ eyeballs. With cricketers like Arshdeep Singh and Naman Dhir making their presence felt for the occasion, it’s worth exploring who Charlie Chauhan is.

Who is Charlie Chauhan? Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Ramandeep Singh officially ties knot with Bollywood actress

Born on September 8, 1989 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Chauhan first emerged on the seventh season of the reality show Roadies as a contestant. She went on to gain prominence via shows like Best Friends Forever? and Kaisi Yeh Yaarian. Additionally, Chauhan, the 36-year-old has also appeared on shows like Gumraah, Nach Baliye, MTV Webbed, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Ishq Kills. She has worked in a couple of short films too, namely, The Usual Night and The Love Bites.

How did Ramandeep Singh perform for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026?

One of the many retentions by the three-time champions, Ramandeep could not quite live up to the potential and did not get too many chances either. The 29-year-old managed only 82 runs in eight matches with a best of 35, averaging 16.40 alongside a strike rate of 120.58. His 2.4 overs in the tournament or 16 deliveries also yielded only one wicket as the Knight Riders failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second straight year. Hence, he could be released by the Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2027 auction.

The Chandigarh-born cricketer has played a couple of T20Is as he got his India cap in late 2024 during the T20I series in South Africa. While Ramandeep showcased his fielding skills, he didn’t get much of an opportunity with the bat, facing only six deliveries to score 15 runs. His next appearance in professional cricket is likely to be in the 2026-27 edition of the Ranji Trophy for Punjab.