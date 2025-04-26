Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Who Is Chetan Sakariya? Kolkata Knight Riders’ New Star Makes IPL 2025 Debut At Eden Gardens

Who Is Chetan Sakariya? Kolkata Knight Riders’ New Star Makes IPL 2025 Debut At Eden Gardens

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya debuts for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 after replacing Umran Malik, marking another chapter in his inspiring cricket journey.

Who Is Chetan Sakariya? Kolkata Knight Riders’ New Star Makes IPL 2025 Debut At Eden Gardens


Chetan Sakariya is stepping onto the field today for his much-awaited debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer is playing at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, replacing Umran Malik, who was sidelined due to injury.

Sakariya’s selection marks a major milestone, as it’s the first time he will don the KKR jersey in a match, after being with the team since 2024 but without getting a playing opportunity until now.

Who is Chetan Sakariya? From Gujarat to IPL Star

Born on February 28, 1998, in Vartej, Gujarat, Chetan Sakariya’s story is one of grit and determination. Coming from a humble background where his father worked as a tempo driver, Sakariya faced several financial struggles early on. He credits his maternal uncle and senior cricketer Sheldon Jackson for mentoring him and providing crucial support in his early cricketing days.

Sakariya made his List A debut for Saurashtra in early 2018. His first-class debut was even more impressive, picking up a five-wicket haul, and soon caught attention across domestic circuits. His talent led him to train at the MRF Pace Foundation under legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chetan Sakariya’s IPL Journey So Far

  • Rajasthan Royals (2021): Sakariya first entered the IPL scene with Rajasthan Royals, bought for ₹1.2 crore. In his debut season, he claimed 14 wickets in 14 matches, showing his ability to swing the ball and perform under pressure.

  • Delhi Capitals (2022–2023): He later joined Delhi Capitals, but opportunities were limited, with just five appearances across two seasons, picking up six wickets.

  • Kolkata Knight Riders (2024–Present): In 2024, KKR bought Sakariya for ₹50 lakh. Though he stayed with the squad throughout IPL 2024 and even lifted the IPL trophy with them, he didn’t play a single game until now. In IPL 2025, he has finally made it to the playing eleven, replacing Umran Malik.

Chetan Sakariya’s IPL Career Stats

  • Matches Played: 19

  • Wickets Taken: 20

  • Best Bowling: 3/31

  • Bowling Average: 29.95

  • Economy Rate: 8.43

  • Strike Rate: 21.30

Chetan Sakariya’s International Career

Thanks to his consistent performances, Sakariya was called up to the Indian national team in 2021.

  • ODI Debut: July 23, 2021, against Sri Lanka, where he took 2 wickets for 38 runs.

  • T20I Debut: July 28, 2021, against Sri Lanka.

Though he has played only one ODI and two T20 Internationals so far, he showed promise as a left-arm pace option for Team India.

Personal Life: A Journey of Strength and Resilience

Sakariya’s life has been filled with emotional challenges. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, he lost his younger brother to suicide. Later the same year, he also lost his father to COVID-19. Despite these heartbreaks, Sakariya continued to pursue his cricket dreams.

In a moving tribute, his then IPL franchise honored his late brother by adding the initials “R.K.” on Sakariya’s jersey.

IPL 2024 Title Win and Emotional Return to KKR

Even though Sakariya did not play a single match for KKR during the IPL 2024 season, he was part of the squad that lifted the trophy. Staying committed for nearly two seasons, he is finally getting his chance to perform today, a moment he described as feeling like he “never left” the team.

With his inspiring background, solid stats, and burning ambition, Chetan Sakariya’s debut for Kolkata Knight Riders today is a moment of celebration for fans and a fresh chapter in his remarkable cricket journey.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings Take On Kolkata Knight Riders At Eden Gardens As Shreyas Iyer’s Form Raises Concerns

Filed under

Chetan Sakariya

newsx

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam...
newsx

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert
Kate Middleton Didn’t J

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo
newsx

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine At IPRC Mahendragiri
newsx

Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And...
Pahalgam Terror Attack Ro

Pahalgam Terror Attack Day 5 Roundup: TRF Denies Role, UNSC Condemns Attack, Pakistan PM Calls...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir

21-Year-Old Gujarat Man Arrested For Sending Death Threat Email To Team India Head Coach Gautam...

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

NTA Launches Portal For Reporting Suspicious NEET (UG) 2025 Claims; Students Urged To Stay Alert

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo

Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine At IPRC Mahendragiri

ISRO Successfully Conducts Second Hot Test Of Semicryogenic Engine At IPRC Mahendragiri

Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And Snowfall Alert!

Tomorrow’s Weather 27 April 2025: Delhi To UP, Bihar To Rajasthan – Heatwaves, Rains, And...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After