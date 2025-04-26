Who Is Chetan Sakariya? Kolkata Knight Riders’ New Star Makes IPL 2025 Debut At Eden Gardens

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya debuts for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 after replacing Umran Malik, marking another chapter in his inspiring cricket journey.

Chetan Sakariya is stepping onto the field today for his much-awaited debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 season. The left-arm pacer is playing at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, replacing Umran Malik, who was sidelined due to injury.

Sakariya’s selection marks a major milestone, as it’s the first time he will don the KKR jersey in a match, after being with the team since 2024 but without getting a playing opportunity until now.

Who is Chetan Sakariya? From Gujarat to IPL Star

Born on February 28, 1998, in Vartej, Gujarat, Chetan Sakariya’s story is one of grit and determination. Coming from a humble background where his father worked as a tempo driver, Sakariya faced several financial struggles early on. He credits his maternal uncle and senior cricketer Sheldon Jackson for mentoring him and providing crucial support in his early cricketing days.

Sakariya made his List A debut for Saurashtra in early 2018. His first-class debut was even more impressive, picking up a five-wicket haul, and soon caught attention across domestic circuits. His talent led him to train at the MRF Pace Foundation under legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath.

Chetan Sakariya’s IPL Journey So Far

Rajasthan Royals (2021) : Sakariya first entered the IPL scene with Rajasthan Royals, bought for ₹1.2 crore. In his debut season, he claimed 14 wickets in 14 matches, showing his ability to swing the ball and perform under pressure.

Delhi Capitals (2022–2023) : He later joined Delhi Capitals, but opportunities were limited, with just five appearances across two seasons, picking up six wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders (2024–Present): In 2024, KKR bought Sakariya for ₹50 lakh. Though he stayed with the squad throughout IPL 2024 and even lifted the IPL trophy with them, he didn’t play a single game until now. In IPL 2025, he has finally made it to the playing eleven, replacing Umran Malik.

Chetan Sakariya’s IPL Career Stats

Matches Played : 19

Wickets Taken : 20

Best Bowling : 3/31

Bowling Average : 29.95

Economy Rate : 8.43

Strike Rate: 21.30

Chetan Sakariya’s International Career

Thanks to his consistent performances, Sakariya was called up to the Indian national team in 2021.

ODI Debut : July 23, 2021, against Sri Lanka, where he took 2 wickets for 38 runs.

T20I Debut: July 28, 2021, against Sri Lanka.

Though he has played only one ODI and two T20 Internationals so far, he showed promise as a left-arm pace option for Team India.

Personal Life: A Journey of Strength and Resilience

Sakariya’s life has been filled with emotional challenges. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, he lost his younger brother to suicide. Later the same year, he also lost his father to COVID-19. Despite these heartbreaks, Sakariya continued to pursue his cricket dreams.

In a moving tribute, his then IPL franchise honored his late brother by adding the initials “R.K.” on Sakariya’s jersey.

IPL 2024 Title Win and Emotional Return to KKR

Even though Sakariya did not play a single match for KKR during the IPL 2024 season, he was part of the squad that lifted the trophy. Staying committed for nearly two seasons, he is finally getting his chance to perform today, a moment he described as feeling like he “never left” the team.

With his inspiring background, solid stats, and burning ambition, Chetan Sakariya’s debut for Kolkata Knight Riders today is a moment of celebration for fans and a fresh chapter in his remarkable cricket journey.

