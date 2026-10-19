Who Is Chinmay Sutar? Mizoram Batter Makes 400* In Only His Second Ranji Trophy Match

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Mizoram cricketer Chinmay Sutar has achieved a big batting milestone as he scored an unbeaten 400 in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy clash against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sohima. In the process, he became only the second batter in the first-class competition’s history to surpass the individual score of 400. Hence, it’s worth taking a look at Sutar’s career.

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Who is Chinmay Sutar?

Born on May 3, 1997, the 29-year-old had featured only in 1 first-class and five List A games before his landmark score of 400*. Sutar’s List A debut came during the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and made his first appearance against Nepal on November 14, 2019. It was only in his third List A game and the second innings of the tournament that the right-hander peeled off a ton, doing so against Hong Kong. His most recent List A fixture came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 when he got out cheaply for 2 against Maharashtra, while playing for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sutar’s innings of 400* came off 517 deliveries with 46 fours and seven maximums. He had also made 35 and 99 against Manipur in the last match. The highest score is still held by Bhausaheb Babasaheb Nimbalkar when he made an unbeaten 443 against Kathiawar during the 1948–49 season.

Ranji Trophy 2026-27: Chinmay Suthar passes Prithvi Shaw

Suthar is now second in the list of individual scores in Ranji Trophy history, taking former Test cricketer Prithvi Shaw, Shaw, who made a Test hundred on debut, The prolific right-handed batter made 379 off only 383 deliveries for Mumbai against Assam in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.

Mizoram declared their innings against Nagaland at 581/9 in 154.1 overs. Other than Sutar, only Jehu Anderson crossed fifty and departed for 69.