Who is Claudia Canals? Carlos Alcaraz’s Rumoured Girlfriend Goes Viral in Animal-Print Bikini During US Open 2026 | SEE PICS

Carlos Alcaraz made a return to top-flight tennis at the US Open after months of being away from action with a wrist injury. The Spaniard won the first round of Men’s singles without much fuss in straight sets. His second-round clash against Portugal’s Jaime Faria saw Alcaraz lose the first set before bouncing back to win the next three sets and the match. During his time away from the sport, the 23-year-old was seen enjoying his free time with his new rumoured girlfriend, Claudia Canals.

Who is Claudia Canals?









Claudia Canals is an entrepreneur with her own agency, CC Studio. The agency helps businesses strengthen online presence, develop social media strategies, create digital content, build brand identity, and run communication campaigns.









There have been many moments when Canals and Alcaraz have been spotted together. However, the duo has not made any comments about their relationship so far.









In July, Alcaraz and Canals were seen partying on the coast of Amalfi in Italy. Since they were spotted together on what appeared to be a cruise, the number of social media followers Canals has skyrocketed.

Why is Claudia Canals Not Attending Carlos Alcaraz Games at US Open 2026?









Despite Carlos Alcaraz making a comeback to the US Open 2026, Claudia Canals, his rumoured new girlfriend, is nowhere to be seen. Canals has not attended either of the two games Alcaraz has played at the Grand Slam. However, she did post a series of pictures on her Instagram recently where she was seen sporting an animal-print bikini.

It seems that Claudia might feature among the audience during the later stages of the tournament when the stakes are higher.

Carlos Alcaraz at US Open 2026

Making a return to top-flight tennis since April, Carlos Alcaraz won his first round at the US Open in straight sets. The Spaniard defeated Russia’s Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. He then defeated Portugal’s Jaime Faria 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

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