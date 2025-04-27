Bosch now has a fresh chance to redefine his career on one of the world’s biggest cricketing stages. His journey ahead with MI will be closely watched, not just by fans, but by the cricket world at large.

Who is Corbin Bosch? The South African Pacer with A PSL Ban, Making Waves On MI Debut

In a fresh move ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians handed a debut cap to South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch. The match, held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 27), marked an important chapter in Bosch’s cricket journey.

A Late Bloomer Making a Statement

Bosch, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and a handy lower-order batter, was drafted into MI’s playing XI as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Santner. Interestingly, Bosch wasn’t even part of Mumbai’s initial squad, having gone unsold in the auction.

However, an injury setback to Lizaad Williams opened the door for Bosch, who joined the team as a replacement player.

The 30-year-old all-rounder, son of former South African cricketer Tertius Bosch, had long been seen as a promising talent. Despite helping South Africa lift the 2014 Under-19 World Cup with a Player of the Match performance in the final, his early domestic career didn’t take off as expected.

It wasn’t until the 2024/25 SA20 season that Bosch truly captured attention. Playing for MI Cape Town, the sister franchise of Mumbai Indians, he bagged 11 wickets in just seven innings at an average of 17.36, helping his side clinch the title.

His stellar performances paved the way for his ODI and Test debuts for South Africa in December 2024. So far, he has featured in one ODI and two Test matches.

Handy with the Bat, Reliable Under Pressure

While Bosch’s batting in the SA20 tournament didn’t draw much attention, his international outings showed he has the ability to deliver with the bat when it matters most.

In the Boxing-Day Test against Pakistan, he scored an unbeaten 81, followed by another not-out knock of 40 runs in his debut ODI innings.

He offers a full package with his bowling arsenal – pace, bounce, and smart variations – and his batting displays underline his potential as a genuine all-rounder who thrives under pressure.

Now, his time with Mumbai Indians could be the breakthrough his career needed. But getting here wasn’t without some turbulence.

PSL Fallout: A Lesson Learned the Hard Way

Bosch was part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before Mumbai Indians came calling. When he decided to withdraw from the 2025 PSL edition to join MI, the league authorities were not pleased.

The PSL handed Bosch a one-year ban as a result of his abrupt exit.

“I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL, and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi, and the wider cricket community,” Bosch said in a statement released by the PCB.

“I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I take full responsibility for my actions, and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience, and hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

Bosch now has a fresh chance to redefine his career on one of the world’s biggest cricketing stages. His journey ahead with MI will be closely watched, not just by fans, but by the cricket world at large.

