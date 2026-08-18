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Home > Sports News > Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat

Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat

Pep Guardiola and his ex-wife Cristina Serra were together for more than three decades before separating in December 2024, with their split becoming public in early 2025. The couple, who had been together since their youth, reportedly separated amicably after years of living apart, with Serra returning to Barcelona to focus on her fashion business. Here is everything you need to know about Cristina Serra, her relationship with Guardiola and their reported divorce.

Who is Pep Guardiola’s Wife Cristina Serra? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on His Divorce After UCL Defeat to Juventus in 2024
Who is Pep Guardiola’s Wife Cristina Serra? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on His Divorce After UCL Defeat to Juventus in 2024

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 15:08 IST

Who Is Pep Guardiola’s Wife Cristina Serra? Man City’s former manager Pep Guardiola could not stay away from headlines despite leaving his role. Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra were together for more than three decades before ending their marriage at the start of 2025. The couple, who had been together since their youth, reportedly decided to separate amicably after spending years living apart, with Serra returning to Barcelona to focus on her fashion business. Here is everything you need to know about Cristina Serra, her relationship with Guardiola and their reported divorce.

Who Is Cristina Serra?

Cristina Serra is a Brazilian journalist, writer and fashion entrepreneur who was married to former Manchester City manager Guardiola. She has maintained a relatively private profile despite her husband’s status as one of football’s most successful coaches. Serra has also been involved in the fashion industry and runs her own fashion business in Barcelona.

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When Did Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra Get Married?

Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra had known each other since their teenage years and were together for more than 30 years. The couple eventually married and went on to have three children together. Despite Guardiola’s high-profile football career, they largely kept their family life away from the public spotlight.

Why Did Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra Separate?

Guardiola and Serra reportedly ended their relationship in January 2025 after having spent considerable periods living separately. Serra had moved back to Barcelona to run her fashion company, while Guardiola continued his managerial career in England with Manchester City. Reports described the separation as amicable, with the couple determined to remain on good terms for the sake of their children.

When Did Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra Begin Divorce Proceedings?

Reports in February 2025 said Guardiola and Serra had begun formal divorce proceedings. According to reports, the couple had taken the unusual decision to use the same lawyer as they sought to avoid a lengthy or contentious legal battle.

What Happened Between Pep Guardiola and Cristina Serra After the UCL Defeat to Juventus?

The reported separation followed a difficult period for Guardiola personally and professionally. Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League in December 2024, during a challenging run of form. However, the couple’s relationship had reportedly been under strain for some time, and their eventual separation was not publicly linked to that particular defeat.

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Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat
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Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat

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Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat
Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat
Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat
Who is Cristina Serra, Pep Guardiola’s Ex-Wife? Former Man City Coach Opens Up on Divorce After Juventus UCL Defeat

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