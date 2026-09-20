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Home > Sports News > Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan

Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan

Deepika Sehrawat scripted Asian Games history with eight goals as India Women defeated Uzbekistan Women 19-0 in the 2026 Asian Games. The Indian hockey forward showcased her drag-flicking brilliance, scoring six penalty-corner goals in a record-breaking individual performance.

Deepika Sehrawat scored eight goals against Uzbekistan Women to script history at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Deepika Sehrawat scored eight goals against Uzbekistan Women to script history at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 15:34 IST

India Women vs Uzbekistan Women: Deepika Sehrawat made an emphatic debut at the 2026 Asian Games as she delivered one of the most outstanding individual displays for women’s hockey at the continental Games.

The Indian forward netted eight goals as her side hammered Uzbekistan 19-0 in their opening Pool B game at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara on Sunday. This makes her the record holder for the maximum goals by a player in a women’s hockey match at the Asian Games.

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Who is Deepika Sehrawat?

Deepika Sehrawat is a Haryana-born Indian forward who is tipped as one of the rising drag-flicker stars in the country. Surprising is her background with wrestling and wandering around the sport after following her elder brother to the Sports Authority of India facility at Hisar, Haryana.

Hockey still eventually convinced her. In an India Today profile it was revealed that Sehrawat had made up her mind that she wanted to play hockey instead of wrestling when she was approximately 11. She then gradually climbed the ranks of the state and junior teams before making it to the senior team in 2022.

Her breakthrough was in 2024. Sehrawat was the tournament top scorer at the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Oman, for both of which she received Hockey India’s Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women U-21).

Deepika Sehrawat’s Eight-Goal Asian Games Masterclass

Sehrawat took only a mere eight minutes to register her name on the scoreboard against Uzbekistan, and from then on there was no stopping her.

Her goals came in the 8th, 22nd, 25th, 33rd, 36th, 38th, 41st and 54th minute. She was most of all deadly from penalty corners, where she continued to ram her drag-flicks past Uzbekistan’s solid defence.

Previously, her goal-scoring was even more outstanding because she continued to look for chances while India was under constant pressure. Out of her eight goals, it was said six came from penalty corners, emphasizing the significance of her set-piece skill for India’s attack.

Sehrawat was not the only Indian performer in the match. Ishika and Navneet Kaur contributed hat-trick and double goals each. Lalthantluangi Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Neha and Sakshi Rana were the other beach volleyball scorers.

Where Does India’s 19-0 Win Stand in Asian Games History?

Still, India’s win may have been a record-breaking 8-0 but it is not the biggest win record at the Asian Games. India’s 19-0 win is their biggest-ever win in women’s hockey at the Asian Games; only their 22-0 win against Hong Kong at N Delhi in 1982, and a 21-0 win against Kazakhstan at Jakarta in 2018 have been larger.

Also Read: India Women vs Bangladesh Women: Shafali Verma’s Century Powers India to 114-Run Win, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Side Reaches Asian Games 2026 Final

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Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan
Tags: Asian Games 2026Deepika SehrawatIndia Women vs Uzbekistan Women

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Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan
Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan
Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan
Who is Deepika Sehrawat? Indian Hockey Forward Scripts Asian Games History With Goal-Scoring Spree vs Uzbekistan
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