Who is Divya Deshmukh? Check Chess Grandmaster And Arjuna Award Winner’s Age, Profile, Career, Achievements, Net Worth And More

Who Is Divya Deshmukh? Indian Chess Grand Master Divya Deshmukh added another feather to her already impressive hat on Tuesday (Aug 18) after the Government of India announced recipients of the Arjun Awards 2026. Divya, who has been one of the brightest chess talents in the nation, was one of the 17 recipients of the prestigious Arjun Award in 2026. Here’s all you need to know about the Chess sensation who continues to make the nation proud.

Who Is Divya Deshmukh?

Born on December 9, 2005, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Divya became the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup in 2025. The triumph also earned her the Grandmaster title, making her India’s fourth female Grandmaster and 88th Grandmaster overall. Divya continues to compete at the highest level, including the Women’s Candidates Tournament and major international invitationals.

Divya Deshmukh Profile

Full Name: Divya Deshmukh

Divya Deshmukh Date of Birth: December 9, 2005

December 9, 2005 Age: 20

20 Birthplace: Nagpur, Maharashtra, India

Nagpur, Maharashtra, India Profession: Chess Player

Chess Player Title: Grandmaster (GM)

Grandmaster (GM) Parents: Namrata and Jitendra Deshmukh

Namrata and Jitendra Deshmukh Nationality: Indian

Indian Major Achievement: 2025 FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup Champion

Divya Deshmukh’s Early Career Highlights

Deshmukh was part of India’s gold-medal-winning team at the 2020 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. She won the National Women’s Chess Championship in 2022 and also claimed an individual bronze medal at the 2022 Women’s Chess Olympiad. In 2023, she won the Asian Continental Women’s Championship and produced an impressive performance at the Tata Steel Chess India Women’s Rapid event, defeating several highly rated opponents.

Divya Deshmukh’s 2025 Achievements

Beyond her World Cup triumph, Deshmukh enjoyed several strong performances in 2025. She defeated China’s Hou Yifan in the blitz semifinals of the World Rapid and Blitz Team Chess Championships in London and helped Hexamind Chess Club win medals in both rapid and blitz. She also represented Cercle d’échecs de Monte-Carlo at the European Chess Club Cup, where the team won gold and Deshmukh claimed an individual gold medal on Board 2.

How Did Divya Deshmukh Perform in the 2026 Candidates Tournament?

Deshmukh participated in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Tournament after qualifying through her 2025 World Cup victory. She was tied for first place with four other players after eight rounds but struggled during the second half of the tournament. After losing four and drawing two of her final six games, she finished seventh with 5.5 points from 14 rounds.

Divya Deshmukh’s Major Achievements

2025: FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup winner

FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup winner 2025: Became India’s 88th Grandmaster

Became India’s 88th Grandmaster 2025: Became India’s fourth female Grandmaster

Became India’s fourth female Grandmaster 2024: World Junior Women’s Chess Champion

World Junior Women’s Chess Champion 2024: Gold medal with India at the 45th Chess Olympiad

Gold medal with India at the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024: Individual gold medal at the Chess Olympiad

Individual gold medal at the Chess Olympiad 2023: Asian Continental Women’s Champion

Asian Continental Women’s Champion 2022: National Women’s Chess Champion

National Women’s Chess Champion 2022: Individual bronze medal at the Women’s Chess Olympiad

Individual bronze medal at the Women’s Chess Olympiad 2013: National Under-9 Girls’ Champion

What Is Divya Deshmukh’s Net Worth?

There is no reliable, officially disclosed figure for Divya Deshmukh’s net worth.