LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen's brother Duan Jansen has received his first call-up to the national squad as the Proteas announced their team for the T20I tri-series, involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, beginning on August 28.

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder's Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder's Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 15:16 IST

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen’s brother Duan Jansen has received his first call-up to the national squad as the Proteas announced their team for the T20I tri-series, involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, beginning on August 28. With South Africa set to face Namibia in a historic ODI series too, the squad will remain the same. Nevertheless, it’s worth exploring who is Duan Jansen.

Who is Duan Jansen?

Duan, brother of South Africa’s talisman cricketer Marco Jansen, is a also a lanky left-arm speedster, and been part of two SA20 franchises in JoBurg Super Kings and MI Cape Town. The 26-year-old had also featured for the Mumbai Indians in one match in IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders but conceded 53 runs for his one wicket. In the process, the pair became the first twins in history to feature in the IPL.

You Might Be Interested In

In the domestic level, Jansen has featured in 29 first-class games, 35 One-day matches and 57 T20s. The youngster has a promising record in the shortest format, picking up 64 scalps at 23.71 with three four-wicket hauls. He had also earned the One-Day Cup Player of the Year at the most recent CSA awards.

Leg-spinner Bjorn Fortuin has been given the captaincy responsibilities despite not playing international cricket since November 2025 as Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a largely second-string squad, with the first choice players rested. Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka are perhaps the only members who can be part of a full-strength line-up. The likes of Eathan Bosch, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena are also largely rookies but have the opportunity to put themselves in the reckoning for the 2027 World Cup.

South Africa’s white-ball coach Shukri Conrad stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we’re looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level. This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans.”

South Africa ODI and T20I squad for Namibia tour

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.

The T20I tri-series will take place from August 28 to September 6, while the 50-over rubber between South Africa and Namibia is slated from September 9 to 13.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia
Tags: Duan JansenNamibia National Cricket Teamsouth africa national cricket teamZimbabwe National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Juventus vs Palermo Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch JUV vs PAL Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, Time, Venue, H2H, World Cup Record & Match Preview

United Arab Emirates vs Canada Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch UAE vs CAN Match 126, ICC CWC League 2?

Pakistan Greens vs Pakistan Whites, National Champions Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Bashar al-Assad? How Syria’s Former Ruler Went From President To Death Sentence Over War Crimes

Is Prakash Raj’s Name Deleted From Voter List? Actor Reacts To Karnataka SIR

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

Has Iran Hacked Water Systems in the US? What We Know About The 7-State Cyberattacks

Independence Day 2026: 79th or 80th? Here’s Why the Count Can Be Confusing

Pakistan Greens vs Pakistan Whites, National Champions Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch?

Is Madhuri Dixit Hosting Kon Honar Crorepati? All You Need To Know About The KBC Marathi Version

Jeffrey Epstein Links: JPMorgan Banker Mary Erdoes Faces Scrutiny Over Gianni Infantino’s FIFA Forward Enterprise Plan

India Adds Attari To E-Visa Entry List: Can Pakistani Passport Holders Use This Facility?

Punjab Police Fact Checks Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Zombie Drug’ Video: Here’s The Truth

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia
Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia
Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia
Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

QUICK LINKS