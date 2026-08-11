Who Is Duan Jansen? South Africa All-Rounder’s Twin Brother Picked For Proteas Tour Of Namibia

South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen’s brother Duan Jansen has received his first call-up to the national squad as the Proteas announced their team for the T20I tri-series, involving Zimbabwe and Namibia, beginning on August 28. With South Africa set to face Namibia in a historic ODI series too, the squad will remain the same. Nevertheless, it’s worth exploring who is Duan Jansen.

Who is Duan Jansen?

Duan, brother of South Africa’s talisman cricketer Marco Jansen, is a also a lanky left-arm speedster, and been part of two SA20 franchises in JoBurg Super Kings and MI Cape Town. The 26-year-old had also featured for the Mumbai Indians in one match in IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders but conceded 53 runs for his one wicket. In the process, the pair became the first twins in history to feature in the IPL.

In the domestic level, Jansen has featured in 29 first-class games, 35 One-day matches and 57 T20s. The youngster has a promising record in the shortest format, picking up 64 scalps at 23.71 with three four-wicket hauls. He had also earned the One-Day Cup Player of the Year at the most recent CSA awards.

Leg-spinner Bjorn Fortuin has been given the captaincy responsibilities despite not playing international cricket since November 2025 as Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named a largely second-string squad, with the first choice players rested. Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka are perhaps the only members who can be part of a full-strength line-up. The likes of Eathan Bosch, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen and Nqobani Mokoena are also largely rookies but have the opportunity to put themselves in the reckoning for the 2027 World Cup.

South Africa’s white-ball coach Shukri Conrad stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“We saw glimpses of what Connor and Nqobani can offer during the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. It was unfortunate that Jordan picked up an injury in the opening match of that series, so we’re looking forward to seeing him get another opportunity at this level. This tour has also opened the door for players who have performed domestically. Duan is one of those players. He is a quality all-rounder who has also shown great character for the Titans.”

South Africa ODI and T20I squad for Namibia tour

Bjorn Fortuin (capt), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen.

The T20I tri-series will take place from August 28 to September 6, while the 50-over rubber between South Africa and Namibia is slated from September 9 to 13.