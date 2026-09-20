Who is Elavenil Valarivan? Meet Indian Shooter to Win Two Silver Medals at Asian Games 2026 – Check Age, Record, Medals Tally and More

Who is Elavenil Valarivan? Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan has won two silver medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after finishing second in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final and helping India secure silver in the team event. The 27-year-old narrowly missed out on gold in the individual final after scoring 252.4 points, with Japan’s Taichi Hinata taking the top spot with 253.0 and South Korea’s Ban Hyojin winning bronze with 230.4. Here is everything you need to know about Elavenil including her age, career record, personal bests and medal tally.
Who is Elavenil Valarivan?
Elavenil Valarivan is an Indian sport shooter who specialises in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Born on August 2, 1999, in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, she is 27 years old and nicknamed Ela. Valarivan stands 1.64 metres tall and studied at Gujarat University.
Elavenil Valarivan Wins Two Silver Medals at Asian Games 2026
Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after scoring 252.4 points in the final. She was in contention for gold throughout the competition but finished 0.6 points behind Japan’s Taichi Hinata, who scored 253.0. South Korea’s Ban Hyojin took the bronze medal with 230.4 points.
Valarivan had earlier combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. The Indian trio finished with a team total of 1898 points, behind gold medallists China, while Japan finished fourth. Valarivan was India’s standout performer in the team competition, scoring 633.5 points to qualify for the individual final. Sonam Maskar also reached the individual final and finished sixth with 167.0 points.
Elavenil Valarivan Age, Height and Personal Details
- Full Name: Elavenil Valarivan
- Nickname: Ela
- Date of Birth: August 2, 1999
- Age: 27
- Birthplace: Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, India
- Education: Gujarat University
- Height: 1.64 m (5 ft 5 in)
- Sport: Shooting
- Event: 10m Air Rifle
Elavenil Valarivan Personal Bests
- 10m Air Rifle: 253.6 – Asian Record/National Record (2025)
- Qualification Score: 635.9 – National Record (2025)
Elavenil Valarivan Medal Tally
Valarivan has won 22 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals across the World Championships, World Cup Final, Asian Games, Asian Championships, World Cup, Junior World Championships, Junior Asian Championships, Junior World Cup, World University Games and World University Championships.
- World Championships: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze
- World Cup Final: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze
- Asian Games: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze
- Asian Championships: 8 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze
- World Cup: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
- Junior World Championships: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze
- Junior Asian Championships: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze
- Junior World Cup: 6 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze
- World University Games: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze
- World University Championships: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze
Elavenil Valarivan Asian Games Record
Valarivan’s two silver medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 are her first Asian Games medals. She won silver in both the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events, taking her Asian Games medal tally to two silver medals.
Elavenil Valarivan Major Achievements
- Asian Games 2026: Silver in women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events.
- World Cup Final 2019: Gold in women’s 10m air rifle individual event at Putian.
- World Championships 2022 and 2025: Three bronze medals, including individual and team events.
- Asian Championships: Eight gold, four silver and one bronze medal across individual, team and mixed team events.
- World Cup: Four gold, one silver and one bronze medal.
- Junior World Championships 2018: Gold in the team event and silver in the individual event.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.