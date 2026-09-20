Who is Elavenil Valarivan? Meet Indian Shooter to Win Two Silver Medals at Asian Games 2026 – Check Age, Record, Medals Tally and More

Who is Elavenil Valarivan? Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan has won two silver medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 after finishing second in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final and helping India secure silver in the team event. The 27-year-old narrowly missed out on gold in the individual final after scoring 252.4 points, with Japan’s Taichi Hinata taking the top spot with 253.0 and South Korea’s Ban Hyojin winning bronze with 230.4. Here is everything you need to know about Elavenil including her age, career record, personal bests and medal tally.

Who is Elavenil Valarivan?

Elavenil Valarivan is an Indian sport shooter who specialises in the women’s 10m air rifle event. Born on August 2, 1999, in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, she is 27 years old and nicknamed Ela. Valarivan stands 1.64 metres tall and studied at Gujarat University.

Elavenil Valarivan Wins Two Silver Medals at Asian Games 2026

Valarivan won silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after scoring 252.4 points in the final. She was in contention for gold throughout the competition but finished 0.6 points behind Japan’s Taichi Hinata, who scored 253.0. South Korea’s Ban Hyojin took the bronze medal with 230.4 points.

Valarivan had earlier combined with Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod to win silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event. The Indian trio finished with a team total of 1898 points, behind gold medallists China, while Japan finished fourth. Valarivan was India’s standout performer in the team competition, scoring 633.5 points to qualify for the individual final. Sonam Maskar also reached the individual final and finished sixth with 167.0 points.

Elavenil Valarivan Age, Height and Personal Details

Full Name: Elavenil Valarivan

Elavenil Valarivan Nickname: Ela

Ela Date of Birth: August 2, 1999

August 2, 1999 Age: 27

27 Birthplace: Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, India

Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu, India Education: Gujarat University

Gujarat University Height: 1.64 m (5 ft 5 in)

1.64 m (5 ft 5 in) Sport: Shooting

Shooting Event: 10m Air Rifle

Elavenil Valarivan Personal Bests

10m Air Rifle: 253.6 – Asian Record/National Record (2025)

253.6 – Asian Record/National Record (2025) Qualification Score: 635.9 – National Record (2025)

Elavenil Valarivan Medal Tally

Valarivan has won 22 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals across the World Championships, World Cup Final, Asian Games, Asian Championships, World Cup, Junior World Championships, Junior Asian Championships, Junior World Cup, World University Games and World University Championships.

World Championships: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze World Cup Final: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze

1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze Asian Games: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze

0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze Asian Championships: 8 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze

8 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze World Cup: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Junior World Championships: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze Junior Asian Championships: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze Junior World Cup: 6 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze

6 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze World University Games: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze World University Championships: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze

Elavenil Valarivan Asian Games Record

Valarivan’s two silver medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 are her first Asian Games medals. She won silver in both the women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events, taking her Asian Games medal tally to two silver medals.

Elavenil Valarivan Major Achievements

Asian Games 2026: Silver in women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events.

Silver in women’s 10m air rifle individual and team events. World Cup Final 2019: Gold in women’s 10m air rifle individual event at Putian.

Gold in women’s 10m air rifle individual event at Putian. World Championships 2022 and 2025: Three bronze medals, including individual and team events.

Three bronze medals, including individual and team events. Asian Championships: Eight gold, four silver and one bronze medal across individual, team and mixed team events.

Eight gold, four silver and one bronze medal across individual, team and mixed team events. World Cup: Four gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Four gold, one silver and one bronze medal. Junior World Championships 2018: Gold in the team event and silver in the individual event.