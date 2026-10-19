Who is Elina Svitolina? Meet Gael Monfils’ Wife After Couple Announces Separation, Check Age, Profile, Career, Prize Money Won and More

Who is Elina Svitolina? Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced the end of her five-year marriage to French tennis player Gael Monfils, revealing that the emotional impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine has taken a significant toll on her mental well-being. The 32-year-old, who has been among the leading players on the WTA Tour, opened up about her personal struggles in an emotional Instagram statement on Monday (Oct 19).
Who Is Elina Svitolina?
Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Svitolina turned professional in 2008 and reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3 in September 2017. Known for her athleticism, consistency from the baseline and defensive skills, Svitolina has won multiple WTA titles and represented Ukraine at major international competitions.
Svitolina also earned an Olympic bronze medal in women’s singles at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Her Grand Slam record includes semifinal appearances at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2026. She has also reached the French Open quarterfinals on several occasions.
Elina Svitolina Age, Birthplace and Profile
- Full Name: Elina Svitolina
- Date of Birth: September 12, 1994
- Age: 32 years (as of Monday, Oct 19, 2026)
- Birthplace: Odesa, Ukraine
- Nationality: Ukrainian
- Residence: Switzerland, as reported in player-profile information
- Height: 1.74 metres (5 feet 9 inches)
- Profession: Professional tennis player
- Turned Professional: 2008
- Playing Style: Right-handed, two-handed backhand
- Coach: Andrew Bettles
- Career-High Singles Ranking: World No. 3 (September 11, 2017)
- Career Singles Titles: 20
- Olympic Achievement: Bronze medal in women’s singles at Tokyo 2020
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Announce Separation
Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to Gael Monfils in an emotional social media statement, explaining that the war in Ukraine had affected her deeply. She spoke about the personal struggles she had largely kept private, including sleepless nights, doubts and the feeling of gradually losing herself.
Svitolina wrote on Instagram: “This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share. Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside.”
She mentioned sleepless nights, doubts and “the feeling of slowly losing myself”.
Elina Svitolina Career Earnings and Net Worth
According to the career statistics provided, Svitolina has earned approximately US$30.89 million in official prize money, placing her among the highest-earning players in women’s tennis. Her earnings reflect years of competing at the highest level, winning WTA titles and progressing deep into major tournaments.
Her overall net worth has not been established by the supplied information. Career prize money is only one component of a professional athlete’s finances, while sponsorships, endorsements, investments, taxes and expenses can affect total wealth. Therefore, her official prize-money total should not be treated as a confirmed net-worth figure.
Elina Svitolina: Grand Slam and Olympic Record
- Australian Open: Semifinal (2026)
- French Open: Quarterfinals (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2025 and 2026)
- Wimbledon: Semifinals (2019 and 2023)
- US Open: Semifinal (2019)
- Olympic Games: Bronze medal in women’s singles at Tokyo 2020
Despite the personal challenges highlighted in her announcement, Svitolina’s achievements have established her as a leading name in Ukrainian tennis. Her career combines sustained success on the WTA Tour with notable performances at Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympic Games.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.