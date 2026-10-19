Who is Elina Svitolina? Meet Gael Monfils’ Wife After Couple Announces Separation, Check Age, Profile, Career, Prize Money Won and More

Who is Elina Svitolina? Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has announced the end of her five-year marriage to French tennis player Gael Monfils, revealing that the emotional impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine has taken a significant toll on her mental well-being. The 32-year-old, who has been among the leading players on the WTA Tour, opened up about her personal struggles in an emotional Instagram statement on Monday (Oct 19).

Who Is Elina Svitolina?

Born in Odesa, Ukraine, Svitolina turned professional in 2008 and reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3 in September 2017. Known for her athleticism, consistency from the baseline and defensive skills, Svitolina has won multiple WTA titles and represented Ukraine at major international competitions.

Svitolina also earned an Olympic bronze medal in women’s singles at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Her Grand Slam record includes semifinal appearances at Wimbledon in 2019 and 2023, the US Open in 2019 and the Australian Open in 2026. She has also reached the French Open quarterfinals on several occasions.

Elina Svitolina Age, Birthplace and Profile

Full Name: Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina Date of Birth: September 12, 1994

September 12, 1994 Age: 32 years (as of Monday, Oct 19, 2026)

32 years (as of Monday, Oct 19, 2026) Birthplace: Odesa, Ukraine

Odesa, Ukraine Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Residence: Switzerland, as reported in player-profile information

Switzerland, as reported in player-profile information Height: 1.74 metres (5 feet 9 inches)

1.74 metres (5 feet 9 inches) Profession: Professional tennis player

Professional tennis player Turned Professional: 2008

2008 Playing Style: Right-handed, two-handed backhand

Right-handed, two-handed backhand Coach: Andrew Bettles

Andrew Bettles Career-High Singles Ranking: World No. 3 (September 11, 2017)

World No. 3 (September 11, 2017) Career Singles Titles: 20

20 Olympic Achievement: Bronze medal in women’s singles at Tokyo 2020

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Announce Separation

Svitolina announced the end of her marriage to Gael Monfils in an emotional social media statement, explaining that the war in Ukraine had affected her deeply. She spoke about the personal struggles she had largely kept private, including sleepless nights, doubts and the feeling of gradually losing herself.

Svitolina wrote on Instagram: “This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share. Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside.”

She mentioned sleepless nights, doubts and “the feeling of slowly losing myself”.

Elina Svitolina Career Earnings and Net Worth

According to the career statistics provided, Svitolina has earned approximately US$30.89 million in official prize money, placing her among the highest-earning players in women’s tennis. Her earnings reflect years of competing at the highest level, winning WTA titles and progressing deep into major tournaments.

Her overall net worth has not been established by the supplied information. Career prize money is only one component of a professional athlete’s finances, while sponsorships, endorsements, investments, taxes and expenses can affect total wealth. Therefore, her official prize-money total should not be treated as a confirmed net-worth figure.

Elina Svitolina: Grand Slam and Olympic Record

Australian Open: Semifinal (2026)

Semifinal (2026) French Open: Quarterfinals (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2025 and 2026)

Quarterfinals (2015, 2017, 2020, 2023, 2025 and 2026) Wimbledon: Semifinals (2019 and 2023)

Semifinals (2019 and 2023) US Open: Semifinal (2019)

Semifinal (2019) Olympic Games: Bronze medal in women’s singles at Tokyo 2020

Despite the personal challenges highlighted in her announcement, Svitolina’s achievements have established her as a leading name in Ukrainian tennis. Her career combines sustained success on the WTA Tour with notable performances at Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympic Games.