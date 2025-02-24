Who is Ellyse Perry? RCB Star Creates History in WPL 2025, Joins Virat Kohli As Highest Scorer

With her latest knock, Ellyse Perry surpassed Meg Lanning's record of 782 runs to become the first cricketer to cross 800 runs in WPL history.

Ellyse Perry, an Australian cricket player has once again etched her name in history, becoming the highest run-scorer in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder achieved this milestone during a high-stakes match against UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Perry Breaks Records, Joins Virat Kohli in RCB’s Dominance

With her latest knock, Ellyse Perry surpassed Meg Lanning’s record of 782 runs to become the first cricketer to cross 800 runs in WPL history. Her unbeaten 90 off 57 balls in the match not only helped RCB post a competitive total of 180 but also solidified her legacy as one of the greatest batters in the league.

This achievement places her alongside Virat Kohli, who holds the record for most runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with over 8,000 runs for RCB. With Perry ruling WPL and Kohli dominating IPL, RCB now boasts the highest run-scorers in both leagues.

Most Runs in WPL History

Player Innings Runs Ellyse Perry 21 800 Meg Lanning 22 782 Nat Sciver-Brunt 22 683 Shafali Verma 22 654 Harmanpreet Kaur 20 645

A Stellar WPL Career

Ellyse Perry’s consistency in the league has been remarkable, having scored seven half-centuries, equalling Meg Lanning’s record. She won the Orange Cap in WPL 2024, amassing 347 runs in nine innings at an average of 69.40. Continuing her dominance, she is currently the leading run-scorer in WPL 2025 with over 200 runs so far. Additionally, she holds the record for the best bowling figures in WPL history, delivering a stunning 6/15 against Mumbai Indians in 2024.

Ellyse Perry’s Impact on RCB and WPL

Ellyse Perry’s return to bowling this season after playing as a specialist batter in the first three games has further strengthened RCB’s squad. The defending champions are looking to bounce back after a loss to Mumbai Indians, and Perry’s form will be crucial in their title defense.

Her dominance with the bat, combined with her all-round abilities, makes her one of the most valuable players in the WPL.

