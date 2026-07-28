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Home > Sports News > Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal

Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal

Pakistan have made a big breakthrough in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland as boxer Fatima Zahra has guaranteed the country a medal in the multi-sport or multi-nation event.

Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country's First-Ever Women's Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal. (Image Credits: X)
Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country's First-Ever Women's Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 20:57 IST

Commonwealth Games 2026: Pakistan have made a big breakthrough in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland as boxer Fatima Zahra has guaranteed the country a medal in the multi-sport or multi-nation event. With that, Zahra has etched history, becoming the first female boxer from Pakistan to guarantee herself a medal in the category.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who is Fatima Zahra?

Not much is known about Zahra’s early life or roots, but reports claim that she had clinched Pakistan’s first-ever women’s boxing medal (bronze) in Riyadh during Islamic Solidarity Games in 2025. She is also an eight-time champion and is a representative of the Pakistani army. The Pakistan Boxing Federation had appointed her skipper of their contingent ahead for Commonwealth Games 2026. Zahra advanced to the Women’s 60 KG Lightweight division semi-finals after beating Scotland’s New Zealand’s Jordan Wilson 5-0. Before that, she beat Lesotho’s Real Ebuoha to progress to the quarter-finals.

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With a strong opponent in Canada’s Marie Al-Ahmadieh awaiting, a victory would set up a Gold medal match in the final. Nevertheless, even a defeat guarantees a bronze. On the other hand, win in the semi-final or final would take her to greater heights.

Commonwealth Games 2026: Who are the other Pakistani athletes to have won a medal in Commonwealth Games?

The players clinching medal in the Commonwealth Games in Pakistan’s history have majorly been men – from Arshad Nadeem in Javelin throw to Nooh Dastgir Butt in weightlifting. Whether Zahra is the first-ever Pakistani female athlete to bag a medal across sports in Commonwealth Games history lacks clarity. Their most successful edition was in 1962, clinching 8 gold medals to finish 4th in the standings.

Here are the medallists for Pakistan:

1) Arshad Nadeem – Gold in men’s Javelin throw

2) Nooh Dastgir Butt – Gold in weightlifting

3) Muhammad Sharif Tahir – Silver in men’s 74 kg freestyle wrestling

4) Zaman Anwar – Silver in men’s 125 kg freestyle wrestling

5) Muhammad Inam – Silver in men’s 86 kg freestyle wrestling

6) Inayat Ullah – Bronze in men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling

7) Ali Asad – Bronze in men’s 57 kg freestyle wrestling

8) Shah Hussain Shah – Bronze in men’s 90 kg category Judo

9) Muhammad Inam – Gold in 2010 and 2018 in Wrestling

10) Azhar Hussain – Gold in 2010 in Wrestling

11) Shujauddin Malik – Gold in 2006 in Weightlifting

12) Ghulam Raziq – Gold in 1962 for 120 yards hurdles

13) Muhammad Iqbal – Gold in 1954 for hammer throw.

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Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Fatima Zahra

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Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal
Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal
Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal
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