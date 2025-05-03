Who Is Fred Kerley? Olympic Sprinter Arrested Days Before Track Meet For Allegedly Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Johnson claimed that Kerley became verbally aggressive, stating, “I’m going to f–k everyone in here up,” before allegedly hitting her in the face. Police confirmed that Johnson had a bloody nose and that her injuries were consistent with her account of the altercation.

Bronze medal-winning U.S. sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested on Thursday, just days ahead of a scheduled appearance at a major track meet, for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Olympic hurdler Alaysha Johnson.

According to TMZ, citing police reports, the incident occurred at a hotel in Dania Beach, Florida, where authorities responded before 8:00 a.m. ET. Johnson alleged that Kerley struck her during a workout session planned ahead of an upcoming track event.

Olympic 100m Bronze medallist, Fred Kerley 🇺🇸 has been arrested for 2nd time in 2025! He was arrested for the second time this year in Florida, following an altercation at the meet hotel, 2 days ahead of Grand Slam Track Miami. He will no longer compete this weekend. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Kerley was… pic.twitter.com/08WFsFAMkd — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) May 2, 2025

Details of the Alleged Assault Emerge

Johnson claimed that Kerley became verbally aggressive, stating, “I’m going to f–k everyone in here up,” before allegedly hitting her in the face. Police confirmed that Johnson had a bloody nose and that her injuries were consistent with her account of the altercation.

Kerley, who was slated to run the 100-meter dash on Saturday and the 200-meter on Sunday at the Grand Slam Track event, has since been removed from the competition’s roster.

Prior Domestic Violence Charge in January Resurfaces

This is not Kerley’s first run-in with the law. In January, he faced a domestic violence charge stemming from a separate incident involving his wife. The altercation, which occurred on May 6, 2024—Kerley’s birthday—involved a physical dispute after his wife communicated with an unidentified person on Instagram.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital, the situation escalated when Kerley allegedly pushed his wife to the ground and restricted her breathing by placing an arm around her neck. This led to a probable cause entry and his arrest earlier this year.

Fred Kerley is known for his decorated track and field career. He earned a bronze medal in the 100-meter final at the Paris 2024 Olympics, finishing behind gold medalist Noah Lyles. He also claimed silver in the same event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Kerley has been part of successful U.S. relay teams as well, securing gold in the 4×400-meter relay at the 2019 World Championships and another in the 4×100-meter relay in 2023. However, during the 2024 Paris Games, his 4×100-meter relay team was disqualified following a botched baton exchange.

