Who is Harjinder Kaur? From Kabaddi-Tug of War to Overcoming Financial Hardships, Indian Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver

India’s remarkable run in weightlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games continued on Tuesday, July 28 as Harjinder Kaur produced a career-best performance to clinch the silver medal in the women’s 69kg category in Glasgow. The Punjab lifter not only finished on the podium but also rewrote the national record books with a flawless display across both the snatch and clean & jerk events

Harjinder finished with a combined lift of 227kg, comprising 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean & jerk, setting new Indian records in all three categories. Canada’s C. Simoneau secured the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 240kg, while Australia’s N.P. Hayman claimed bronze with 218kg.

The silver medal marked another milestone in Harjinder’s inspiring journey, one that began far away from the weightlifting platform.

Harjinder Kaur gives her best and wins silver 🥈❤️‍🔥 Indian residents at Glasgow cheering for her- a great sight to watch ❤️#CWG2026 #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/1KfF8HbApO — Varsha Raj🙋‍♀️ (@VR__VarshaRaj) July 28, 2026

From Kabaddi To Weightlifting

Born in Mehas village in Punjab, Harjinder did not initially dream of becoming a weightlifter. During her childhood, she actively participated in kabaddi and tug of war, sports that naturally helped develop her strength and endurance.

Her life changed while studying at Panjab University, where she came under the guidance of Paramjeet Sharma, the 1990 Commonwealth Games weightlifting champion. Recognising her natural power and athletic ability, Sharma encouraged her to switch to weightlifting—a decision that transformed her sporting career.

However, success did not come easily.

Battling Financial Hardships

Harjinder grew up in a modest farming family and faced significant financial challenges while pursuing the sport. Training expenses often became a burden, but her coach continued to support her development, allowing her to chase her dream despite limited resources.

She gradually established herself on the domestic circuit, winning medals at national championships before earning opportunities to represent India internationally.

Her breakthrough came at the 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, where she won silver, before capturing a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in the women’s 71kg category.

A Record-Breaking Silver In Glasgow

Heading into Glasgow, Harjinder entered the newly introduced 69kg division and delivered the finest competition of her career.

She cleared 95kg, 99kg and 101kg in the snatch without a single failed attempt, setting a new national record.

The clean & jerk proved equally impressive. Harjinder successfully lifted 120kg, 123kg and finally 126kg, completing six successful lifts from six attempts. Her final lift sealed the silver medal and established fresh Indian records in the snatch, clean & jerk and total lift.

The performance underlined her consistency on the international stage and added another Commonwealth Games medal to her growing collection. After winning bronze on her debut in Birmingham four years ago, Harjinder has now upgraded it to silver, cementing her status as one of India’s most accomplished weightlifters while continuing the country’s outstanding medal-winning run in Glasgow.