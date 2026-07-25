LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has advanced to the Round of 16 in the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating home favourite Aaron Cullen in their Boxing bout on July 24, Friday at Glasgow.

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance. (Image Credits: X)
Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 00:00 IST

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has advanced to the Round of 16 in the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating home favourite Aaron Cullen in their Boxing bout on July 24, Friday at Glasgow. Jadumani seemingly gave his opponent hardly any chance, clinching victory by 5-0. rounding off an impressive victory in the Round of 32 clash. Hence, it’s worth exploring the youngster’s journey.

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam?

Hailing from Iroishemba village near Imphal in Manipur, Jadumani initially dreamt of becoming a footballer. Despite his family’s preference that he focus on academics, he often found time to play the sport before his uncle introduced him to boxing. The switch proved decisive. During a district-level tournament, Jadumani received encouragement from Indian boxing legends MC Mary Kom and L. Sarita Devi, who rewarded promising young boxers with small cash prizes. The recognition motivated him to pursue boxing more seriously. His family remained a constant source of support, particularly during the ethnic unrest in Manipur, ensuring his training and competitive focus were not disrupted.

He quickly marked himself out as the next big thing in Boxing in India by claiming the national title in the 55 KG category. As a result, the performances earned him the opportunity to compete overseas, gaining valuable experience and insights by going against top opponents from Asia, Europe and South America. The 2025 was likely the springboard that led to his selection for the Commonwealth Games 2026. He made it to the semi-finals of World Cup Boxing in Brazil after beating Great Britain’s Ellis Trowbridge and claimed silver at the World Boxing Cup finals.

Competing in Greater Noida, Jadumani registered comprehensive wins over opponents from Kazakhstan and Australia. Nevertheless, Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Jalilov proved to be too strong in the final. The 22-year-old delivered impressive performances in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games trials, thereby securing place in India’s squad.

“I had a big point to prove to myself” – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam

After winning silver in the World Boxing Cup, the 22-year-old said the below during an interview with The Sportstar earlier this year:

“I knew it is very tough to come into 55kg and I had a big point to prove to myself and to everyone, so the win feels really special. To take a five kg leap and win my first senior national medal within a month against the likes of Asian and World Championships medallists including Amit Panghal and Pawan Bartwal shows I deserve to be here. Next up, I hope to qualify and win at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.”

It remains to be seen who Jadumani’s next opponent will be.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Jadumani Singh Mandengbam

RELATED News

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader Resigns As Union Minister After Rajya Sabha Term Ends

No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours

Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

WWE Smack Down Preview, Match Card And Live Streaming Details: CM Punk And Gunther To Appear | Interim WWE Women’s Championship Match Qualifiers

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

East Bengal Durand Cup 2026 Squad: Full Player List, Foreigners, New Signings And All You Need to Know

King Charles Officially Opens Commonwealth Games 2026: What is The King’s Baton Relay And Why Does it Matter?

Musafir Cafe Review: Vikrant Massey Leads A Soulful Romance That Rewards Patience, But Tests It First

India vs Pakistan: When And Where To Watch FIH Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship 2026 Match? Check Live Streaming Details

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance
Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance
Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance
Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

QUICK LINKS