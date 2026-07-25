Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam has advanced to the Round of 16 in the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating home favourite Aaron Cullen in their Boxing bout on July 24, Friday at Glasgow. Jadumani seemingly gave his opponent hardly any chance, clinching victory by 5-0. rounding off an impressive victory in the Round of 32 clash. Hence, it’s worth exploring the youngster’s journey.

Who is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam?

Hailing from Iroishemba village near Imphal in Manipur, Jadumani initially dreamt of becoming a footballer. Despite his family’s preference that he focus on academics, he often found time to play the sport before his uncle introduced him to boxing. The switch proved decisive. During a district-level tournament, Jadumani received encouragement from Indian boxing legends MC Mary Kom and L. Sarita Devi, who rewarded promising young boxers with small cash prizes. The recognition motivated him to pursue boxing more seriously. His family remained a constant source of support, particularly during the ethnic unrest in Manipur, ensuring his training and competitive focus were not disrupted.

He quickly marked himself out as the next big thing in Boxing in India by claiming the national title in the 55 KG category. As a result, the performances earned him the opportunity to compete overseas, gaining valuable experience and insights by going against top opponents from Asia, Europe and South America. The 2025 was likely the springboard that led to his selection for the Commonwealth Games 2026. He made it to the semi-finals of World Cup Boxing in Brazil after beating Great Britain’s Ellis Trowbridge and claimed silver at the World Boxing Cup finals.

Competing in Greater Noida, Jadumani registered comprehensive wins over opponents from Kazakhstan and Australia. Nevertheless, Uzbekistan’s Asilbek Jalilov proved to be too strong in the final. The 22-year-old delivered impressive performances in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games trials, thereby securing place in India’s squad.

“I had a big point to prove to myself” – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam

After winning silver in the World Boxing Cup, the 22-year-old said the below during an interview with The Sportstar earlier this year:

“I knew it is very tough to come into 55kg and I had a big point to prove to myself and to everyone, so the win feels really special. To take a five kg leap and win my first senior national medal within a month against the likes of Asian and World Championships medallists including Amit Panghal and Pawan Bartwal shows I deserve to be here. Next up, I hope to qualify and win at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.”

It remains to be seen who Jadumani’s next opponent will be.