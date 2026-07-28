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Home > Sports News > Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland

Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland

Who is Jai Moondra? The Rajasthan-born left-arm pacer is set to become only the second India-origin cricketer to play an ODI for Ireland after earning a call-up for the Afghanistan series. Here's his journey from Tonk to international cricket.

Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland. Photo X
Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 22:42 IST

Jai Moondra’s remarkable cricket journey is on the verge of reaching another milestone. The 29-year-old Rajasthan-born left-arm pacer has been named in Ireland’s squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against Afghanistan and is now set to become only the second India-origin cricketer to represent Ireland in One-Day Internationals.

Moondra has enjoyed a rapid rise since making his international debut earlier this year. Having already impressed in the T20I format, the fast bowler is now in line for his first ODI cap as Ireland continue rebuilding under new head coach Gary Wilson.

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Born in Tonk, Rajasthan, Moondra moved to Ireland in 2021 to pursue a master’s degree in Electronics and Communication at the Technological University Dublin. While focusing on his studies, he also continued playing cricket, joining Leinster Cricket Club and gradually working his way through Ireland’s domestic system.

His progress was swift. Moondra made his T20 debut for Leinster in 2024 before earning his List A debut for Leinster Lightning the following year. In 2026, he further strengthened his credentials with impressive performances in first-class and inter-provincial cricket.

One of his standout moments came during the Emerald Challenge, where he scored an unbeaten 46 on his first-class debut after his side had collapsed to 29 for five, helping extend the contest into a fourth day. Days later, he produced a match-winning spell of 3/31 for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Trophy.

Those performances earned him a maiden Ireland call-up for the T20I series against India. He immediately announced himself on the international stage by dismissing Sanju Samson with the very first ball of his international career. Moondra followed it up with figures of 3/32 in the second T20I as Ireland completed a historic series whitewash over India, their first-ever victories against the Men in Blue in international cricket.

His performances have now been rewarded with a place in Ireland’s ODI squad.

“We are particularly pleased to have Jai Moondra and Byron McDonough in the squad,” Andrew White, Cricket Ireland national selector, said in a statement.

“Both players bring different attributes that we believe can have a real impact over the course of the series while Gavin Hoey provides a genuine wicket taking threat through the middle overs with his ability to spin the ball both ways and create pressure on opposition batters.”

Despite several key bowlers remaining unavailable through injury, Ireland will welcome back captain Paul Stirling for the series.

“I think everyone will be really excited to see the team back on the field following the historic victories over India in June. Those results were a special achievement for the group, and I know they will be looking forward to building on that momentum as we return to One-Day International cricket. This five-game series provides a great opportunity for the squad to test themselves against world-class opposition,” White said.

Still holding an Indian passport while pursuing his international career with Ireland, Moondra now stands on the brink of another landmark moment, with the Afghanistan series offering him the opportunity to further establish himself in Irish cricket.

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Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland
Tags: India-origin cricketerIreland CricketIreland vs AfghanistanJai MoondraJai Moondra IrelandWho is Jai Moondra

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Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland
Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland
Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland
Who Is Jai Moondra? 29-Year-Old Rajasthan-Born Cricketer Set To Become Second India-Origin To Play An ODI For Ireland

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