Who is Jay Meena? Meet India’s First Soft Tennis Medalist at Asian Games – Check Age, Profile, Career and More

Who is Jay Meena? Jay Meena scripted history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday by assuring India of its first-ever medal in soft tennis. Meena defeated the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a thrilling men’s singles quarterfinal to reach the semifinals. The Indian player won the contest 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5 and secured at least a bronze medal. Here is everything you need to know about Jay Meena, including his age, profile, career and major achievements.

Who is Jay Meena?

Jay Meena is a 26-year-old Indian soft tennis player who has represented the country at multiple international competitions, including the Asian Games. His journey in the sport began almost by chance, as he was initially more interested in cricket and aspired to become a cricketer. However, his performances at school, district, state and national competitions helped him establish himself as one of India’s leading soft tennis players.

Jay Meena Age and Profile

Name: Jay Meena

Jay Meena Age: 26 years

26 years Sport: Soft Tennis

Soft Tennis Country: India

India Discipline: Men’s Singles, Doubles and Team Events

Men’s Singles, Doubles and Team Events Asian Games Appearances: Jakarta 2018, Hangzhou 2022 and Aichi-Nagoya 2026

Jakarta 2018, Hangzhou 2022 and Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Notable Achievement: India’s first-ever Asian Games soft tennis medallist

Jay Meena Scripts History at Asian Games 2026

Jay created history at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after reaching the men’s singles semifinals and assuring India of its maiden Asian Games medal in soft tennis. The Indian player defeated the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in a closely contested seven-game quarterfinal. Meena overcame a difficult start before completing a remarkable comeback and booking his place in the last four.

Meena had earlier defeated Pakistan’s Arain Hussain 4-0 in the men’s singles Group D match to progress to the quarterfinals. His semifinal appearance guarantees him a medal, while he will now aim to reach the gold-medal match.

Jay Meena Career Achievements

2022 National Games: Won the gold medal in men’s singles at the 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Won the gold medal in men’s singles at the 36th National Games in Gujarat. National Team Events: Contributed to Madhya Pradesh’s medal-winning performances in the men’s team and doubles competitions.

Contributed to Madhya Pradesh’s medal-winning performances in the men’s team and doubles competitions. 2022 Asian Games: Reached the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and also represented India in the men’s team event.

Reached the men’s singles quarterfinals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and also represented India in the men’s team event. 2024 World Soft Tennis Championships: Won India’s first-ever medal at the championships by securing bronze in mixed doubles with Aadhya Tiwari.

Won India’s first-ever medal at the championships by securing bronze in mixed doubles with Aadhya Tiwari. 2025 National Championship: Became the national champion in men’s singles.

Became the national champion in men’s singles. 2025 Asian Soft Tennis Championships: Became the first Indian to win a medal at the continental championships after reaching the men’s singles semifinals and securing bronze.

Became the first Indian to win a medal at the continental championships after reaching the men’s singles semifinals and securing bronze. Asian Championship Medals: Won a total of four medals at the continental event.

Jay Meena at Asian Games 2026: What’s Next?

After securing India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in soft tennis, Jay Meena will compete in the men’s singles semifinal later in the day. He will look to continue his impressive run and secure a place in the gold-medal match. Regardless of the semifinal result, Meena’s achievement has guaranteed India its maiden Asian Games medal in the sport.

India’s Other Medal Achievement

India also secured a bronze medal in the women’s skeet team event, with Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan combining for 331 points. Raiza and Parinaaz recorded 111 points each, while Maheshwari contributed 109 points. China won the gold medal with 346 points, while Kazakhstan secured silver.