Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

India officially opened its medal account at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as 28-year-old para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched a historic bronze medal in the Men’s Heavyweight final on July 24.

Lifting a best mark of 190 kg to finish with 130.9 points, Jhandu secured India’s first podium finish of the Games behind Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris (Gold) and England’s Matthew Harding (Silver). Yet, behind this shiny medal lies an extraordinary journey of survival, grit, and triumph over insurmountable odds.

From Polio to Selling Vegetables and Driving E-Rickshaws

Born in Harnaut in the Nalanda district of Bihar, Jhandu was affected by polio early in his childhood, leaving his legs permanently impaired. Growing up in extreme poverty as the son of a roadside vegetable vendor, survival was an everyday struggle.

To support his family and fund his basic expenses, Jhandu worked tirelessly as an e-rickshaw driver on the streets of Bihar during the day, while helping his family sell vegetables on the roadside at night.

🇮🇳 BRONZE FOR BHARAT! 🥉 Jhandu Kumar opens India’s #CWG2026 medal tally with a massive 190kg lift in Men’s Heavyweight Para Powerlifting. The entire nation is proud! 🇮🇳 #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/pyZSOZw0uI — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 24, 2026

Despite severe physical constraints and financial hardships, Jhandu’s appetite for sports remained unquenched. He initially entered competitive sports in 2017 through para-athletics, winning state-level accolades in F55 shot put and discus throw. However, strength training sessions in local gyms sparked a fierce passion for powerlifting.

Career Highlights & Milestones

• 2022 : Silver medal at National Debut in Kolkata

• 2025 : Set National Record with a 205 kg lift

• 2025 : Broke own National Record with 206 kg at Khelo India Para Games

• 2025 : Bronze Medalist, World Para Powerlifting World Cup (Beijing)

• 2026 : Bronze Medalist, Asian & Oceania Open Championships

• 2026 : Bronze Medalist, Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)

Turning Point & Rise to National Glory

After transitioning full-time to para powerlifting in 2022, Jhandu’s talent caught the attention of Paralympic bronze medalist and Dronacharya Awardee Rajinder Singh Rahelu. Rahelu invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar—a move that fundamentally reshaped his career trajectory.

THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF! 🇮🇳❤️ Bihar’s Para Powerlifter Jhandu Kumar once sold vegetables and drove an e-rickshaw to support his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, he stands on the CWG 2026 podium with a medal for Team India🥉 An inspiration for millions! 🥹 https://t.co/CtCor8V5sI pic.twitter.com/9DEKJPYGjm — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 24, 2026

Podium Finish in Glasgow

Competing in Group B of the Men’s Heavyweight category, Jhandu executed a clean opening lift of 181 kg before powering through 190 kg in his second attempt to post 130.9 points. Though a bold final attempt at 196 kg fell short, his total was more than enough to secure a bronze medal on global sport’s grandest stage.

From driving an e-rickshaw on the streets of Bihar to standing tall on the Commonwealth Games podium in Glasgow, Jhandu Kumar’s journey stands as an inspiring testament to human resilience.