LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

Who is Jhandu Kumar? Read how the former e-rickshaw driver and vegetable vendor overcame polio to win India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo X
Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 02:24 IST

India officially opened its medal account at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as 28-year-old para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar clinched a historic bronze medal in the Men’s Heavyweight final on July 24. 

Lifting a best mark of 190 kg to finish with 130.9 points, Jhandu secured India’s first podium finish of the Games behind Nigeria’s Riluwan Idris (Gold) and England’s Matthew Harding (Silver). Yet, behind this shiny medal lies an extraordinary journey of survival, grit, and triumph over insurmountable odds.

You Might Be Interested In

From Polio to Selling Vegetables and Driving E-Rickshaws

Born in Harnaut in the Nalanda district of Bihar, Jhandu was affected by polio early in his childhood, leaving his legs permanently impaired. Growing up in extreme poverty as the son of a roadside vegetable vendor, survival was an everyday struggle.

To support his family and fund his basic expenses, Jhandu worked tirelessly as an e-rickshaw driver on the streets of Bihar during the day, while helping his family sell vegetables on the roadside at night.

Despite severe physical constraints and financial hardships, Jhandu’s appetite for sports remained unquenched. He initially entered competitive sports in 2017 through para-athletics, winning state-level accolades in F55 shot put and discus throw. However, strength training sessions in local gyms sparked a fierce passion for powerlifting.

Career Highlights & Milestones

   • 2022 : Silver medal at National Debut in Kolkata
   • 2025 : Set National Record with a 205 kg lift
   • 2025 : Broke own National Record with 206 kg at Khelo India Para Games
   • 2025 : Bronze Medalist, World Para Powerlifting World Cup (Beijing)
   • 2026 : Bronze Medalist, Asian & Oceania Open Championships
   • 2026 : Bronze Medalist, Commonwealth Games (Glasgow)

Turning Point & Rise to National Glory

After transitioning full-time to para powerlifting in 2022, Jhandu’s talent caught the attention of Paralympic bronze medalist and Dronacharya Awardee Rajinder Singh Rahelu. Rahelu invited him to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Gandhinagar—a move that fundamentally reshaped his career trajectory.

Podium Finish in Glasgow

Competing in Group B of the Men’s Heavyweight category, Jhandu executed a clean opening lift of 181 kg before powering through 190 kg in his second attempt to post 130.9 points. Though a bold final attempt at 196 kg fell short, his total was more than enough to secure a bronze medal on global sport’s grandest stage.

From driving an e-rickshaw on the streets of Bihar to standing tall on the Commonwealth Games podium in Glasgow, Jhandu Kumar’s journey stands as an inspiring testament to human resilience.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Tags: Glasgow 2026 para powerliftingIndia CWG 2026 first medalJhandu KumarJhandu Kumar Bihar powerlifterJhandu Kumar bronze medalJhandu Kumar Commonwealth Games 2026Jhandu Kumar e rickshawJhandu Kumar para powerlifting

RELATED News

Indian Chess Legend Viswanathan Anand Appointed Interim FIDE President, Replaces Arkady Dvorkovich

2026 AFCON Final Controversy Takes New Twist as CAS Sets Hearing Date for Senegal’s Appeal Against Morocco— All You Need To Know

Was FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain Lionel Messi’s Last International Match? Argentine Star Leandro Paredes Breaks Silence

Who Is Jadumani Singh Mandengbam? Manipur Boxer Beats Home Favourite Aaron Cullen In His Maiden Commonwealth Games Appearance

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader Resigns As Union Minister After Rajya Sabha Term Ends

India Pacer Akash Deep Appointed Bihar DSP Under ‘Medal Lao, Naukri Pao’ Scheme, Reacts To Delhi Protests

No Ban On Swiggy, Zomato: Delhi Police Clarifies After Earlier Jantar Mantar Advisory Sparks Rumours

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar? Who is India’s Most Valuable Celebrity Brand in 2026?

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From International Football In September 2026? Reports Make Huge Claim

LeBron James Joins Philadelphia 76ers After Leaving Los Angeles Lakers, Ends Months of Speculation

Mohun Bagan Squad Durand Cup 2026: Full List Of Registered Players, Foreigners, New Signings— All You Need To Know

NTA Terminates 47 Officials, Legal Action Next In Major Paper Leak Crackdown

WWE Smack Down Preview, Match Card And Live Streaming Details: CM Punk And Gunther To Appear | Interim WWE Women’s Championship Match Qualifiers

Next Italy Football Team Manager: Who Is Andrea Pirlo? Front-Runner Ahead of Carlo Ancellotti, Pep Guardiola – Report

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026
Who Is Jhandu Kumar? From E-Rickshaw Driver To Selling Vegetables, Para Powerlifter Wins Bronze Medal For India At Commonwealth Games 2026

QUICK LINKS