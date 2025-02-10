The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in entertainment, and singing the national anthem at the event is among the most challenging tasks.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in entertainment, and singing the national anthem at the event is among the most challenging tasks. With iconic renditions like Whitney Houston’s unforgettable performance at Super Bowl XXV in 1991 and Marvin Gaye’s soulful delivery at the 1983 NBA All-Star Game, every singer faces immense pressure to leave their mark.

.@JonBatiste delivers a stunning performance of the National Anthem 🇺🇸 #SBLIX pic.twitter.com/YfM3oZn4Q0 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2025

For Super Bowl 59, Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner,” bringing his unique style and New Orleans roots to the national spotlight.

Who is Jon Batiste?

Jon Batiste is a multi-talented musician, composer, and television personality known for his versatility across genres like jazz, R&B, and hip-hop. Born and raised in Louisiana, Batiste is a graduate of the prestigious Juilliard School. His career skyrocketed as the bandleader and musical director for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from 2015 to 2022.

Batiste’s musical contributions extend beyond television. He co-composed the score for Pixar’s Soul, which earned him an Academy Award. He also won five Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year for We Are in 2021. Batiste’s rich musical background and deep connection to New Orleans make him a fitting choice to kick off the Super Bowl in his home state.

Super Bowl 59: What to Expect

Super Bowl 59 will take place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a venue steeped in history and a perfect setting for the highly anticipated showdown.

The game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of their thrilling Super Bowl two years ago. Both teams are vying for glory, with the Chiefs aiming for a third consecutive Super Bowl title.

Fans can expect not only an intense game but also a vibrant halftime show and memorable performances, with Jon Batiste’s rendition of the national anthem likely to set the tone for an unforgettable night.

