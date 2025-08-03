Home > Entertainment > Who Is Karishma Kotak? WCL Anchor Gets Awkward On LIVE TV After Owner Tells ‘I’m Going To Propose To You’

AB de Villiers smashed 120 off 60 balls as South Africa Champions crushed Pakistan Champions by nine wickets in the WCL 2025 final at Edgbaston. The match went viral not only for de Villiers’s heroics but also for WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise on-air proposal to presenter Karishma Kotak.

Harshit Tomar and Karishma Kotak

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 3, 2025 20:16:40 IST

The WCL 2025 wrapped up with AB de Villiers putting on an absolute masterclass, hammering his third century of the tournament—120 runs off just 60 balls.

Thanks to his explosive batting, the South Africa Champions cruised to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Pakistan Champions in the final at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 196, the Proteas legends made quick work of it, reaching the finish line in just 16.5 overs. De Villiers was ruthless, hitting 12 boundaries and 7 sixes in a display that reminded everyone exactly why he’s a modern great.

He built a strong opening partnership of 72 runs with Hashim Amla (who chipped in with 18 off 14), then followed it up with an unbroken 125-run stand with Jean-Paul Duminy (who finished unbeaten on 50 off 28). The result was never in doubt—South Africa Champions controlled the chase from start to finish.

Earlier, Sharjeel Khan had done his best to give Pakistan Champions a fighting chance, smashing 76 off 44 balls and helping his side post 195/5. But de Villiers’s relentless assault in the run chase left the Pakistan bowlers with no answers, and the final quickly turned one-sided.

Who Is Karishma Kotak?

The post-match coverage took an unexpected turn. During a live interview, WCL owner Harshit Tomar was speaking with anchor Karishma Kotak. At the end of their conversation, Kotak asked Tomar how he planned to celebrate the successful end of the tournament. Without hesitation, Tomar said, “Probably once this is over, I’m going to propose to you.”

The comment, broadcast live, caught Kotak by surprise. She reacted with a stunned “Oh my god” before quickly regaining her composure and continuing with her duties as presenter. The moment spread quickly on social media, sparking conversations—many viewers found the exchange awkward and uncomfortable, and some criticized Tomar for putting Kotak in a tough position on air.

Despite the online reactions, Tomar didn’t seem bothered. He soon posted a picture of himself with Kotak on social media, adding a heart emoji as the caption. A WCL team member replied “touchwood” on the post, possibly hinting at a friendly dynamic between the two that isn’t obvious to the public.

While de Villiers and his team celebrated their well-earned victory, the Tomar-Kotak exchange became a talking point in its own right. The tournament also saw its share of controversy—India Champions twice called off their matches against Pakistan Champions, including a crucial semi-final fixture, which raised plenty of questions.

