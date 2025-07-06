Live Tv
Home > Sports > Who Is KaVontae Turpin And Why Was He Arrested? Cowboys Wide Receiver’s Mugshot Goes Viral

Who Is KaVontae Turpin And Why Was He Arrested? Cowboys Wide Receiver’s Mugshot Goes Viral

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin was arrested in Allen, Texas, on minor charges of marijuana possession and carrying an unlawful weapon. He posted $500 bond and was released. The NFL and Cowboys have yet to comment as the 28-year-old faces possible preseason fallout.

Last Updated: July 7, 2025 01:22:30 IST

Cowboys wide receiver and return ace KaVontae Turpin landed in some hot water early Sunday over in Allen, Texas—busted on minor charges for carrying weed and an unlawful weapon.

Collin County records show Turpin got booked but didn’t hang around long; he posted a $500 bond and walked out. Cops haven’t offered up much else, so the details are still pretty foggy.

If you know Turpin’s story, you know the guy’s been a blur on the field since his TCU days. He tore it up there, then kept the momentum rolling with a breakout run in the USFL. Dallas scooped him up in 2022 on a three-year deal, mostly because, well, he’s electric—especially when it comes to flipping the field on special teams.

Now, at 28, Turpin’s staring down some offseason trouble that could mess with his preseason plans. Misdemeanours like these are usually just a slap on the wrist—maybe a fine or two—but the Cowboys or the NFL could still step in if they feel like making a point.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

