Who Is Kavya Maran? Meet The Owner Of IPL 2025’s Most Destructive Team, SRH

Kavya Maran is rapidly emerging as one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. As the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), she has played a pivotal role in transforming the franchise into one of the most formidable teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With a net worth exceeding Rs 400 crore, she is a powerful businesswoman with deep roots in India’s media and sports industries. Here’s everything you need to know about her journey and growing dominance in cricket.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the billionaire chairman of the Sun Group, which owns Sun TV Network, FM radio stations, and multiple sports franchises. Under her leadership, SRH has become one of the most aggressive and strategic teams in IPL 2025. Beyond IPL, she has also expanded her influence in global cricket leagues, including Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20 and Northern Superchargers in England’s The Hundred league.

Kavya Maran’s Educational Background & Business Acumen

Kavya holds a graduate degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai, and later pursued an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK. Her education has equipped her with global business expertise, which she has effectively utilized to drive Sun Group’s sports and media ventures to new heights. Her keen eye for investments and business growth has solidified her position as one of India’s most powerful young entrepreneurs.

Kavya Maran’s Role in IPL Auctions & SRH’s Strategy

Known for her active involvement in IPL auctions, Kavya has been instrumental in securing top-tier players for SRH. Her strategic decision-making has helped shape the team’s aggressive playing style, making them one of the most destructive teams in IPL 2025. She is often seen passionately cheering for her team from the stands, embodying the spirit of a hands-on leader.

Kavya Maran is not just focused on IPL. In a significant move, she spearheaded Sun Group’s Rs 1,094 crore acquisition of Northern Superchargers, expanding her family’s sports empire internationally. This acquisition marks her growing influence in global cricket, positioning her as a key player in the world of sports management and business.

Kavya Maran’s Net Worth & Business Influence

With an estimated net worth of over Rs 400 crore ($50 million), Kavya Maran is a dominant figure in India’s corporate landscape. Her wealth stems from her leadership roles in Sun Group, her strategic investments in sports franchises, and her expanding role in media enterprises. At just 33 years old, she has already carved out a name for herself in the competitive business world.

As IPL 2025 unfolds, all eyes are on Kavya Maran and her team, SRH. With her visionary leadership and passion for cricket, she is set to become one of the most powerful women in Indian sports and business. Her journey from a media empire heiress to a formidable sports entrepreneur is an inspiring story of ambition, strategy, and success.

Kavya Maran’s influence continues to grow, making her a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry. Whether it’s managing billion-dollar investments or shaping the future of cricket, she is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with.

