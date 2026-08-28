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Home > Sports News > Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

Inter Miami are entering a new chapter with the MLS side looking to reverse a difficult run of form and regain momentum during the 2026 season. The club have turned to an Argentine coach with extensive experience as both a player and manager, while his previous career in Spain and Italy also gives him an understanding of top-level European football. His appointment also adds an interesting connection to Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi. Here is everything to know about the Argentine coach who will coach Inter Miami.

Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami's New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi's Side - Check Age, Career, Clubs and More
Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami's New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi's Side - Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 13:16 IST

Inter Miami Appoint New Head Coach: Inter Miami are entering a new chapter with the MLS side looking to reverse a difficult run of form and regain momentum during the 2026 season. The club have turned to an Argentine coach with extensive experience as both a player and manager, while his previous career in Spain and Italy also gives him an understanding of top-level European football. His appointment also adds an interesting connection to Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi.

Who Is Kily Gonzalez?

Cristian Alberto Gonzalez Peret, popularly known as Kily Gonzalez, is an Argentine football coach and former winger who has been appointed as the new head coach of Inter Miami. Born on August 4, 1974, in Rosario, Argentina, Gonzalez enjoyed a distinguished playing career with clubs including Rosario Central, Boca Juniors, Zaragoza, Valencia and Inter Milan before moving into management.

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Kily Gonzalez Appointed Inter Miami Head Coach

Inter Miami announced Gonzalez as their new head coach on Thursday, replacing Guillermo Hoyos. The Argentine will officially take charge once his work permit is approved.

Gonzalez inherits an Inter Miami side in need of a turnaround. The club are currently on a five-match winless run across all competitions, suffering four defeats and recording one draw during the difficult stretch that has included Leagues Cup and MLS matches.

Kily Gonzalez’s Profile

  • Full Name: Cristian Alberto Gonzalez Peret
  • Popular Name: Kily Gonzalez
  • Date of Birth: August 4, 1974
  • Age: 52
  • Place of Birth: Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina
  • Current Team: Inter Miami (Head Coach)
  • Nationality: Argentine

Kily Gonzalez’s Playing Career

Gonzalez began his senior career with Rosario Central in 1993 before moving to Boca Juniors two years later. He subsequently moved to Spain, where he represented Zaragoza and Valencia, before joining Italian giants Inter Milan in 2003.

After leaving Inter Milan, Gonzalez returned to Argentina and represented Rosario Central and San Lorenzo before ending his playing career. Across his senior club career, he made 446 appearances and scored 45 goals.

Kily Gonzalez and Lionel Messi Connection

Gonzalez has a direct connection with Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi through the Argentina national team. The two were teammates during Argentina’s 2005 World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Uruguay.

More than two decades later, Gonzalez will now work with Messi from the touchline after being appointed head coach of the MLS club.

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Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More
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Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

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Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More
Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More
Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More
Who is Kily Gonzalez? Meet Inter Miami’s New Head Coach Set to Take Charge of Lionel Messi’s Side – Check Age, Career, Clubs and More

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