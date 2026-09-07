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Home > Sports News > Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team

Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team

Andrea Kimi Antonelli created Formula 1 history with a stunning victory at the 2026 Italian Grand Prix after starting from 19th on the grid. The Mercedes driver became the first Italian to win his home race in 60 years, following in the footsteps of Ludovico Scarfiotti, who won the Italian Grand Prix in 1966. Here are all the details about Antonelli, including his age, records, teams and Formula 1 career.

Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet First Italian Formula One Driver to Win Italian Grand Prix in 60 Years - Check Age, Record, Teams
Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet First Italian Formula One Driver to Win Italian Grand Prix in 60 Years - Check Age, Record, Teams

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 13:51 IST

Andrea Kimi Antonelli created Formula 1 history with a stunning victory at the 2026 Italian Grand Prix after starting from 19th on the grid. The Mercedes driver became the first Italian to win his home race in 60 years, following in the footsteps of Ludovico Scarfiotti, who won the Italian Grand Prix in 1966. Here are all the details about Antonelli, including his age, records, teams and Formula 1 career.

Who is Kimi Antonelli?

Antonelli is an Italian Formula 1 driver who races for Mercedes. Born on August 25, 2006, in Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy, Antonelli is one of the most highly rated young drivers in motorsport. He made his Formula 1 debut at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix and has quickly established himself as one of the sport’s leading young talents.

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Antonelli’s breakthrough continued in 2026, when he secured his first Formula 1 victory at the Chinese Grand Prix before adding another memorable triumph at the Italian Grand Prix. His victory at Monza was particularly remarkable as he climbed from 19th on the starting grid to the top step of the podium.

Kimi Antonelli Age, Birthplace and Nationality

  • Full Name: Andrea Kimi Antonelli
  • Date of Birth: August 25, 2006
  • Age: 20
  • Birthplace: Bologna, Emilia-Romagna, Italy
  • Nationality: Italian
  • Father: Marco Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli Formula 1 Team

Antonelli currently drives for Mercedes in the Formula 1 World Championship. He races with car number 12 and has made 37 Formula 1 starts as of the 2026 Italian Grand Prix. Despite being only 20, he has already established an impressive record in the championship.

Kimi Antonelli Formula 1 Record

  • 2026 Team: Mercedes
  • Car Number: 12
  • Formula 1 Entries: 37
  • Starts: 37
  • World Championships: 0
  • Race Wins: 7
  • Podiums: 14
  • Career Points: 417
  • Pole Positions: 6
  • Fastest Laps: 10
  • First F1 Entry: 2025 Australian Grand Prix
  • First F1 Win: 2026 Chinese Grand Prix
  • Most Recent Win: 2026 Italian Grand Prix
  • 2025 Championship Position: 7th, with 150 points

Kimi Antonelli’s Historic Italian Grand Prix Win

Antonelli produced one of the most remarkable performances of his young Formula 1 career at Monza in 2026. Starting 19th on the grid, the Mercedes driver fought his way through the field to claim victory in front of his home crowd.

The triumph made Antonelli the first Italian driver in 60 years to win the Italian Grand Prix. His Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff later revealed that he had expected one of his two drivers to finish on top of the podium, despite Antonelli starting 17 places behind team-mate George Russell.

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Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team
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Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team

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Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team
Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team
Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team
Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team

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