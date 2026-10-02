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Home > Sports News > Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

Kirti Sharma’s inspiring journey from Jind, Haryana, to Asian Games 2026 gold highlights sacrifice, determination, and talent. The 19-year-old Indian archer helped India defeat South Korea in the women’s recurve team final after her father took a ₹60,000 loan to buy a bow.

Kirti Sharma was part of the Women's recurve team that won gold at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@BSFIndia
Kirti Sharma was part of the Women's recurve team that won gold at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@BSFIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 16:35 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian archery was once again handed a new hero in the 2026 Asian Games as Haryana’s Kirti Sharma was one of the deciding factors in India’s historic women’s recurve team gold medal win. Nineteen-year-old Kirti, with fellow Haryana native Ankita Bhakat and another Jind girl Kumkum Mohod, contributed toward India coming out victorious over archery powerhouse South Korea in the final and breaking the Koreans run of dominance in the event, winning the first ever Asian Games women’s recurve team gold for India. Little did the Indian girl know that the pathway to the podium was not going to be without it’s problem.

Kirti Sharma’s Family’s Sacrifice During Journey

Kirti’s story is one of grit, sacrifice, and family, no matter whose story you look at. Raised in a modest family in Jind, Kirti’s father has had faith in her talent long before the Indian cricket team discovered her. Reports suggest that he bought a professional bow with a loan of 60,000.

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For many rural Indian families, this money is a heavy burden. But Kirti’s father stood behind his daughter’s aspirations, believing that the investment would eventually prove beneficial. Thereafter, followed many years of training, traveling, and tournaments as Kirti progressed through the junior and national levels.

Kirti Sharma at the Asian Games

India was a rank outsider to the recurve women’s team event against the domineering South Korea. The archery powerhouse has ruled the roost internationally for decades. But the trio of Kirti, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod proved to be extremely unperturbed.

The Indian trio alongside three-time world champion Kang Chae-young and Olympic gold medallists, finally brought the country’s first ever archery medal to secure a remarkable victory, toppling the star-studded Korean side and ended a 28-year reign in the Asian Games women’s team recurve event.

Kirti Sharma Shines at Young Age

Kirti, who is only 19, is seen as one of the most promising young Indian recurve archers. Her emergence in the archery circuit is that means timely for Indian archers, who will look to pose a consistent challenge to the traditional archery powerhouses, the South Koreans.

From the father who took a loan of over 60 thousand Rupees to buy a bow, to be silver medalist at the Asian Games with a big smile to her face. Kirti Sharma’s journey showcases the kind of passion for Indian sport that keeps its spirit alive.

Also Read: Who is Parveen Hooda? Haryana Boxer Comes on Top in Thriller to Win Asian Games 2026 Gold

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Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow
Tags: Asian Games 2026Kirti Sharma

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Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

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Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow
Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow
Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow
Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow
Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

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