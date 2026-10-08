Who is Kusal Mendis? Meet Sri Lanka’s New Test Captain, Check Age, Career, Record, Wife and More

Who is Kusal Mendis? Sri Lanka have appointed Kusal Mendis as the new captain of their Test side, with the wicketkeeper-batter taking over from Dhananjaya de Silva. Mendis, one of Sri Lanka’s most experienced international cricketers, will begin his Test captaincy with the two-match series against Pakistan in November. Here is everything you need to know about Sri Lanka’s new Test captain, including his age, career, records, wife and more as of Thursday (Oct 8).

Who is Kusal Mendis?

Kusal Mendis is a Sri Lankan right-handed batter who has also played as a wicketkeeper during his international career. Although he has recently featured primarily as a specialist batter in Sri Lanka’s Test side, he remains an experienced presence across all three formats.

Mendis has been in impressive form with the bat, scoring three Test centuries with a highest score of 194. He has also scored one ODI century from 33 matches.

Kusal Mendis Personal Details

Full Name: Kusal Kusal Gimhan Mendis

Kusal Kusal Gimhan Mendis Age: 31

31 Date of Birth: 02 February 1995

02 February 1995 Birthplace: Moratuwa, Sri Lanka

Moratuwa, Sri Lanka Batting Style: Right-Handed Bat

Right-Handed Bat Bowling Style: Right-Arm Off Spin

Kusal Mendis International Career Debuts

Test Debut: 22 October 2015

22 October 2015 ODI Debut: 16 June 2016

16 June 2016 T20I Debut: 05 July 2016

Kusal Mendis Appointed Sri Lanka Test Captain

Kusal Mendis has been named Sri Lanka’s new Test captain after Dhananjaya de Silva stepped down from the position on Thursday morning. The two-Test series against Pakistan in November will be Mendis’ first assignment as captain in the longest format.

De Silva led Sri Lanka in 18 Tests between February 2024 and August 2026. He decided to relinquish the captaincy with a stated desire to hand over leadership to the next generation, although he remains available for selection.

Kusal Mendis’ Captaincy Experience

Although Mendis has never previously captained Sri Lanka in Test cricket, he has considerable leadership experience in limited-overs cricket. He has frequently led the ODI side in short-term capacities and was appointed Sri Lanka’s permanent white-ball captain in May 2026.

His experience across formats and long association with the national team will now be tested in the more demanding role of leading Sri Lanka in Test cricket.

Kusal Mendis’ Batting Record and Recent Form

Mendis has established himself as an important member of Sri Lanka’s batting unit. He has scored three Test centuries, with his best score being 194. In ODI cricket, he has also registered a century from his 33 appearances.

His ability to contribute with the bat and his experience of playing international cricket across formats could prove valuable as he takes charge of Sri Lanka’s Test team.

Who is Kusal Mendis’ Wife?

Nishelle Fernandez is the wife of Kusal Mendis. She has generally maintained a private profile despite being married to one of Sri Lanka’s leading cricketers.

According to reports, Nishelle was born and raised in Sri Lanka and comes from a close-knit family. She is well educated and is reported to hold a degree from a reputed university in Sri Lanka. Details about her professional career and personal life have largely remained private.