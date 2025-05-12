Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

In 2016, Snyder made history at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics by winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling, becoming the youngest wrestler ever to capture NCAA, world, and Olympic medals in the same year.

Kyle Snyder, the Olympic gold medalist and former Ohio State University (OSU) wrestler, made headlines on May 9 after being arrested in a prostitution sting operation in Columbus, Ohio.

Kyle Snyder, the Olympic gold medalist and former Ohio State University (OSU) wrestler, made headlines on May 9 after being arrested in a prostitution sting operation in Columbus, Ohio. Snyder, 29, was one of 16 men charged during an undercover police operation on Columbus’ North Side. The operation, led by the Columbus Police Department, involved officers posting ads for escort services on the internet.

Kyle Snyder’s Wrestling Legacy

Before the controversy surrounding his arrest, Kyle Snyder was a beloved figure in the wrestling world. A former NCAA heavyweight champion, Snyder earned three consecutive titles from 2016 to 2018, contributing to Ohio State’s 2015 team title. Snyder’s athletic prowess earned him a spot in the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame.

In 2016, Snyder made history at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics by winning the gold medal in freestyle wrestling, becoming the youngest wrestler ever to capture NCAA, world, and Olympic medals in the same year. He was also the first Ohio State wrestler to win an Olympic medal, a feat that brought significant recognition to both Snyder and the university.

Olympic Journey: Gold, Silver, and Fourth Place

Snyder’s Olympic career continued to shine. In 2021, he returned to the Tokyo Olympics and secured a silver medal in freestyle wrestling. However, his 2024 Olympic appearance in Paris ended with a fourth-place finish. Despite this, Snyder expressed his intent to continue competing in international wrestling tournaments, training at Penn State University at the time of his arrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arrest in Columbus Prostitution Sting

Kyle Snyder’s arrest shocked many, given his accomplishments in the sports world. On May 9, Columbus police arrested him as part of an undercover prostitution operation that targeted individuals responding to online escort ads. Snyder is among 16 men who face charges in connection with the sting.

Snyder has not publicly commented on the arrest, and his next court appearance is scheduled for May 19. The news has raised questions about the former Olympic gold medalist’s actions off the mat, leaving many to await further details and his response to the charges.

ALSO READ: Al Nassr vs Al Akhdoud: Why Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Playing Today