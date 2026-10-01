Who is Laila Faisal? Meet Rumoured Girlfriend of Indian Cricketer Abhishek Sharma Now in Headlines

Who is Laila Faisal?: Laila Faisal has recently attracted attention after her appearances at cricket matches, social-media activity and reported association with the family of Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. However, neither Abhishek nor Laila has publicly confirmed that they are in a relationship. The speculation has largely emerged from social-media posts, her presence at Abhishek’s matches and her reported appearances with his family. Here is everything to know about Laila Faisal and why she is now in the headlines.

Who is Laila Faisal?

Laila Faisal is a Delhi-based entrepreneur and fashion personality associated with LRF Designs, a luxury clothing label she co-founded with her mother, Roohi Faisal. The brand focuses on Indian textiles and high-fashion craftsmanship, with Kashmiri-inspired designs and traditional detailing forming part of its identity.

Laila’s professional background extends beyond the fashion industry. Reports say she studied psychology at King’s College London before pursuing fashion design and branding at the London College of Fashion, part of the University of the Arts London.

What is Laila Faisal’s Educational Background?

Psychology: Laila reportedly studied psychology at King’s College London.

Laila reportedly studied psychology at King’s College London. Fashion and Branding: She later pursued fashion design and branding at the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London.

She later pursued fashion design and branding at the London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London. Professional Experience: Reports have linked her to fashion names including Malan Breton and Rocky Star before she moved towards her own entrepreneurial venture.

Laila Faisal’s Connection With LRF Designs

Laila Faisal is associated with LRF Designs, a luxury clothing label she co-founded with her mother, Roohi Faisal. The brand is focused on luxury Indian fashion and blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes.

Kashmiri textiles, intricate embroidery and traditional detailing are among the elements associated with the label. Laila’s own social-media presence also reflects her connection with designer fashion, celebrations and luxury clothing.

How Did Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal Dating Rumours Begin?

Speculation about a possible relationship between Laila Faisal and Abhishek Sharma gained momentum after she publicly celebrated the Indian cricketer’s 135-run T20I innings against England. The social-media post attracted attention from fans, who subsequently began examining their online interactions and Laila’s presence during Abhishek’s matches.

The rumours received further attention after Laila was reportedly spotted at cricket matches alongside Abhishek’s sister, Komal Sharma. Her reported presence around the Sharma family, including during Komal’s wedding celebrations, led to increased speculation among social-media users.

Laila Faisal’s Presence Around Abhishek Sharma’s Family

Laila’s appearances at several wedding festivities involving Abhishek’s family added further fuel to the dating speculation. Fans began discussing whether the two were simply close friends or shared a romantic relationship.

However, social-media interactions, appearances together or an association with a family member do not by themselves confirm a romantic relationship.

Laila Faisal’s Life Beyond Cricket Headlines

Away from the speculation surrounding Abhishek Sharma, Laila Faisal has her own career in the fashion industry. Through LRF Designs, she has developed an identity around luxury Indian clothing, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary fashion.

Her background in psychology, fashion and branding has also contributed to her professional journey, making her a personality in the fashion and business space independently of the recent cricket-related attention.

Are Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal Dating?

As of Thursday (Oct 1), Abhishek Sharma and Laila Faisal have not publicly confirmed that they are dating. Their reported appearances together, social-media posts and Laila’s association with Abhishek’s family have fuelled the rumours, but there is no official confirmation of a relationship from either of them.

Abhishek is currently with the Indian team in Japan as they compete to win the Asian Games Gold Medal. India are hot favourites to win the Asian Games gold medal and will be eyeing the conitental glory in Aichi-Nagoya.