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Home > Sports News > Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why

Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why

With the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 witnessing an Indian judoka in Arun Kumar copping suspension due to consuming a prohibiting substance, rower Lakshay has suffered the same fate.

Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here's Why Photo X
Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here's Why Photo X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 16:07 IST

With the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 witnessing an Indian judoka in Arun Kumar copping suspension due to consuming a prohibiting substance, rower Lakshay has suffered the same fate. According to a report in The Tribune, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has provisionally banned him. Check out the reason about why he has been provisionally banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

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Who is Lakshay?

While not much is known about his family background, according to World Rowing, his height is 185 cm and competes in the 71 KG weight class and trains the elite Army Rowing Node located in Pune. Lakshay also notably serves as a soldier in the Indian Army and made sporting history. He often competes in doubles competition and notably won gold with Ujjwal Kumar Singh, scripting history at the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland. The category in which they competed was Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls as the pair clocked an astonishing time of 6:26.09, narrowly outplaying the likes of Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, a sample of Lakshay has showed the presence of stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. With Lakshay and Ujjwal Kumar Singh slated to be part of the Asian Games 2026 and looming as one of India’s biggest medal prospects, the former’s participation looks unlikely.

Lakshay has received a notice for an out-of-competition test of a sample collected in Pune on May 25. If the charges are confirmed, he faces a four-year suspension. Additionally, all results from the sample collection date onward, including the gold medal, will be disqualified.

According to The Tribune, here is the below statement:

“It is hereby informed to you that your Sample A was tested at the WADA accredited laboratory National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), New Delhi in accordance with the procedures set out in WADA’s international standard for laboratories and was returned with an adverse analytical finding (AAF). In accordance with article 7.4.1 of the NADR 2021, you are hereby provisionally suspended with immediate effect and until the resolution of the case.”

The Asian Games begin on September 14 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan and will last until October 4, featuring as many as 43 sports from Athletics, Cricket swimming, gymnastics, football, boxing, and cycling to Kabaddi, kurash, wushu, sepak takraw, and ju-jitsu.

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Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why
Tags: Commonwealth GamesCommonwealth Games 2026Lakshay

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Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why

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Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why
Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why
Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why
Who Is Lakshay? Indian World Rowing Cup Gold Medallist Suspended By NADA Amid Commonwealth Games 2026; Here’s Why

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