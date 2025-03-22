Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!

Although Rinku Singh survived this bizarre moment, he was eventually dismissed in the next over. Read on to know more.

Liam Livingstone appealed after Rinku Singh left a delivery that crashed into the stumps

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its high-intensity matches, where players give their all to make an impact. Sometimes, this intensity leads to moments of desperation on the field.

One such incident occurred during the opening match of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), involving England all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Livingstone’s Unusual Appeal Against Rinku Singh

During the 14th over of KKR’s innings, RCB’s Liam Livingstone was brought into the attack. On the second ball of the over, KKR batter Rinku Singh backed away just before the delivery, causing the ball to crash into the stumps. Surprisingly, Livingstone appealed for a dismissal, leaving Rinku visibly confused.

Livingstone’s appeal was unusual because, as per cricket rules, a batter cannot be dismissed if they pull away before the bowler completes their action. This made his appeal completely invalid, yet it highlighted his eagerness to contribute to his team’s performance.

Although Rinku Singh survived this bizarre moment, he was eventually dismissed in the next over.

With the tournament bringing out intense competition, players are under immense pressure to deliver impactful performances. Liam Livingstone’s appeal, while unusual, reflects the determination cricketers bring to the IPL stage.

Who Is Liam Livingstone?

Liam Livingstone is an English cricketer known for his explosive batting, all-round abilities, and versatility in white-ball cricket. Here’s a quick overview of him:

Full Name: Liam Stephen Livingstone

Born: August 4, 1993, in Barrow-in-Furness, England

Playing Role: All-rounder

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm off-spin & leg-spin (dual spin)

Career Highlights:

England International: Plays for England in T20Is and ODIs, known for his aggressive batting.

IPL Star: Has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for teams like Punjab Kings.

World Record Holder: Holds one of the fastest T20 centuries for England (42 balls vs Pakistan in 2021).

Big Hitter: Famous for his ability to hit massive sixes.

Livingstone is a crucial player in T20 leagues worldwide, including IPL, The Hundred, and BBL. His dual-spin bowling also makes him a valuable all-rounder.