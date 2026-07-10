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Home > Sports News > Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi

Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar was among the sporting legends present as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, July 10. PM Modi attended the event with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan to celebrate India-Australia sporting ties. Lisa was present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground event during PM Modi's visit, which focused on strengthening sporting and people-to-people links between India and Australia.

Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi
Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 14:13 IST

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar was among the sporting legends present as India Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, July 10. PM Modi attended the event with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan to celebrate India-Australia sporting ties.

The event also featured former Australia captain Steve Waugh and other sports personalities. PM Modi and PM Albanese jointly released the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap, aimed at boosting cooperation in sports training, capacity building, sports science, technology, industry and investment.

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PM Modi Meets Lisa Sthalekar

Lisa Sthalekar was present at the Melbourne Cricket Ground event during PM Modi’s visit, which focused on strengthening sporting and people-to-people links between India and Australia. The presence of Sthalekar, who was born in India and went on to become an Australian cricket icon, added a special emotional touch to the occasion.

During his address, PM Modi said sports play a unique role in bringing people together and noted that the new roadmap would help India and Australia expand their sporting partnership. He also congratulated Australia for winning the women’s cricket World Cup and highlighted the importance of the coming decade, with India set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and Australia preparing for the Brisbane Olympics in 2032.

Who is Lisa Sthalekar?

Lisa Sthalekar is a former Australian cricketer, commentator and one of the most respected names in women’s cricket. Born in Pune, Maharashtra, on August 13, 1979, she was originally named Laila before being adopted by Haren and Sue Sthalekar. Her early life story has often been highlighted as a remarkable journey from India to becoming one of Australia’s greatest women cricketers having been abandoned in a dustbin after her birth.

Sthalekar represented Australia from 2001 to 2013 and played as a right-handed batter and off-spin all-rounder. She featured in eight Tests, 125 ODIs and 54 T20Is, scoring more than 3,900 international runs and taking over 220 wickets across formats. She was also the first woman cricketer to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in women’s ODIs.

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Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi
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Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi
Who is Lisa Sthalekar? Aussie Cricketer Once Abandoned in Pune Dustbin Meets PM Narendra Modi
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