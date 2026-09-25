Who is Lola Gallardo? Atletico Madrid Captain And Champions League Winner Joins OnlyFans, Reveals Life On And Off Pitch

Who is Lola Gallardo?: Spanish goalkeeper Lola Gallardo has joined OnlyFans, offering supporters a closer look at her life as a professional footballer and her experiences away from the pitch. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid captain will share behind-the-scenes content from training, matchday preparations and her personal life, while also giving fans an insight into her interests outside football.

Who is Lola Gallardo?

Lola Gallardo is a Spanish professional goalkeeper who currently plays for Atletico Madrid in Liga F and serves as the club’s captain. Born on June 10, 1993, in Seville, Gallardo has spent much of her career with Atletico Madrid, having initially joined the club in 2012 before returning in 2021 following a season with French club Olympique Lyonnais. She has also represented Spain at the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups and three European Championships.

Gallardo is one of Atletico Madrid’s most experienced players and has made more official appearances for the club than any other player. She has won three Spanish league titles and two Copa de la Reina trophies with Atletico Madrid. She also won the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Lyon in 2020. The goalkeeper renewed her Atletico Madrid contract until June 2029 earlier this year.

Why Has Lola Gallardo Joined OnlyFans?

Gallardo has joined OnlyFans to provide supporters with a closer look at the life of a professional footballer. Her content will include training sessions, matchday preparations, her daily routine and experiences away from the pitch. She also plans to share aspects of her personal life and her interests in cooking, padel, fashion and travelling.

Gallardo said the platform would give supporters another space to follow her journey throughout the season, get to know her away from football and connect with the wider world of women’s football. She also highlighted the continued growth of women’s football and the importance of bringing fans closer to players and the stories behind the sport.

Lola Gallardo’s Life Away From Football

Gallardo is also preparing to welcome her first child with her wife, Cristina Vicente. Her OnlyFans content is expected to include aspects of this new chapter alongside her professional commitments. The goalkeeper has described the platform as a way for supporters to see more of her life beyond her role at Atletico Madrid.

What Will Lola Gallardo Share On OnlyFans?

Gallardo’s platform is focused on giving fans an insight into her professional and personal journey. Supporters can expect behind-the-scenes material from training and matchday preparations, along with content covering her daily life, cooking, padel, fashion, travelling and her journey towards becoming a parent.