LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Lone Nasir, nicknamed ‘Nasir Kohli’ for his admiration of Virat Kohli, emerged as Jammu and Kashmir’s hero in Irani Cup 2026 against Rest of India. The all-rounder took three wickets before smashing a crucial half-century to secure a vital lead.

Lone Nasir starred as an all-rounder for Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Lone Nasir starred as an all-rounder for Jammu and Kashmir in the Irani Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 18:02 IST

Irani Cup 2026: Lone Nasir took the field for Jammu and Kashmir in their Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India. His inclusion in the team was such a surprise that on the first day, he took the field wearing Virant Sharma’s jersey. However, despite not having his name on the back of his jersey made a huge impact in the game. Nicknamed ‘Nasir Kohli’, the 29-year-old is a huge fan of Virat Kohli. With the ball, he took three wickets in the first innings before turning the game on its head with the bat in the second innings.

Who is Lone Nasir?

Lone Nasir is an all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir. The 29-year-old is relatively short on experience, having played only three first-class games, 11 List-A matches, and 14 T20s. The 29-year-old is an all-rounder; however, with the Jammu and Kashmir side stacked with multi-dimensional players, Nasir had to bat at number eight in the second innings. 

You Might Be Interested In

Irani Cup 2026: Lone Nasir Shines For Jammu and Kashmir

Lone Nasir proved to be the difference in the first two days of the Irani Cup 2026. Jammu and Kashmir bowled first against the Rest of India on the first day. With the ball, the right-arm medium pacer was expensive but took three crucial wickets. He dismissed Smaran Ravichandran, who was the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season. 

Among his scalps was opening batter Shikhar Mohan, who scored 60 runs. Nasir’s third scalp in the first innings was Sudip Kumar Ghani. However, despite his solid bowling performance, it was in the second innings that Nasir made a huge difference and gave his team an edge over the Rishabh Pant-led side. 



Coming into bat at the fall of the eighth wicket, Nasir joined his captain Paras Dogra at the crease with the hosts in deficit by 71 runs. He shared a 64-run stand with Dogra and contributed 26 runs. At the fall of the ninth wicket, Jammu and Kashmir were still adrift of ROI’s total by seven runs. 

Nasir scored 38 runs in the 10th-wicket stand with Sunil Kumar to make a crucial half-century and take his team to a 41-run lead at the end of the two innings. 

Also Read: India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Gold Medal Match: What Happens If Rain Washes Out The Final In Nisshin? Explained

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI
Tags: Irani Cup 2026Jammu and Kashmir vs Rest of IndiaLone Nasir

RELATED News

A New Role, A Homecoming And A Big Opportunity: Naman Dhir Reveals What India Expect From Him

Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026: What is Repechage? Why Is It Used at Asian Games, Olympics and How Does It Work in Wrestling? | Explained

Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

LATEST NEWS

Dino Morea Arrested After 8-Hour EOW Questioning? — What Is His Link To Mithi River Scam? Full Row Explained

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

‘They’ll Be Hit Very Hard’: Trump Sends 3rd US Aircraft Carrier, 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Rise

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Kalamandir Jewellers Announces Siddharth Randeria as Brand Ambassador

Father-Son Fight Takes a Dramatic Turn, Licensed Revolver Fires, 32-Year-Old Injured: Here’s What Happened?

Kerala Woman Stays At Lodge With Married Man; His Wife Tracks Phone, Sends ‘Fake Cops’ Who Rape Her

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI
Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI
Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI
Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI
Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

QUICK LINKS