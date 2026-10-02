Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Irani Cup 2026: Lone Nasir took the field for Jammu and Kashmir in their Irani Cup clash against the Rest of India. His inclusion in the team was such a surprise that on the first day, he took the field wearing Virant Sharma’s jersey. However, despite not having his name on the back of his jersey made a huge impact in the game. Nicknamed ‘Nasir Kohli’, the 29-year-old is a huge fan of Virat Kohli. With the ball, he took three wickets in the first innings before turning the game on its head with the bat in the second innings.

Who is Lone Nasir?

Lone Nasir is an all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir. The 29-year-old is relatively short on experience, having played only three first-class games, 11 List-A matches, and 14 T20s. The 29-year-old is an all-rounder; however, with the Jammu and Kashmir side stacked with multi-dimensional players, Nasir had to bat at number eight in the second innings.

Irani Cup 2026: Lone Nasir Shines For Jammu and Kashmir

Lone Nasir proved to be the difference in the first two days of the Irani Cup 2026. Jammu and Kashmir bowled first against the Rest of India on the first day. With the ball, the right-arm medium pacer was expensive but took three crucial wickets. He dismissed Smaran Ravichandran, who was the highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 season.

Among his scalps was opening batter Shikhar Mohan, who scored 60 runs. Nasir’s third scalp in the first innings was Sudip Kumar Ghani. However, despite his solid bowling performance, it was in the second innings that Nasir made a huge difference and gave his team an edge over the Rishabh Pant-led side.

Walked in at No.10 👉 Played a blinder 👉 Secured the lead for J & K 🫡 🎥 Relive Lone Nasir Muzaffar’s counter-attacking 64(58) 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/yLmHBGjsCe#IraniCup | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/azzHiCzurh — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 2, 2026







Coming into bat at the fall of the eighth wicket, Nasir joined his captain Paras Dogra at the crease with the hosts in deficit by 71 runs. He shared a 64-run stand with Dogra and contributed 26 runs. At the fall of the ninth wicket, Jammu and Kashmir were still adrift of ROI’s total by seven runs.

Nasir scored 38 runs in the 10th-wicket stand with Sunil Kumar to make a crucial half-century and take his team to a 41-run lead at the end of the two innings.

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